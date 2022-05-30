Council approves retail lots on corner

Residents on the southern edge of Midlothian may soon no longer have to wait for commercial and retail options in their part of town.

A planned mixed-use development including five retail lots at the northeast corner of FM 663 and FM 875 was finally approved after an intense discussion during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the Midlothian City Council. Similar proposals had been denied last October by both the council and Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission, and again by P&Z at its May 17 meeting.

The vote this time was 5-2 in favor, with Mayor Pro Tem Ted Miller and councilmember Hud Hartson casting the dissenting votes.

City planning manager Marcos Narvaez said the latest plan makes adjustments to the previously rejected new plan, removing features that had caused the original proposal to be rejected.

The original planned development called for 36 one-acre residential lots. The latest proposal changes the plan to 55 housing units, with five community retail lots fronting the two highways. The retail, in relation to traffic in the area, once again became the crux of the debate.

Developer Justin Crocker said the development complies with the city’s comprehensive plan, and cited the need for retail in that location, which is about six miles south of downtown. Repeating what he told P&Z a week earlier, Crocker said the addition of retail sites was what made the project economically feasible because a sewer line would have to be extended at a distance.

Dan Tolbert, who represents the production company that has been filming “The Chosen” at nearby Camp Hoblitzelle, spoke to the council in support of the retail development. Tolbert said filming involves about 200 cast and crew total, and that the lack of services in that area presents a “challenge” with the distance from town as well as the traffic on FM 663.

Mayor Richard Reno said the impact of “The Chosen” on the city is substantial, as well as the impact the incoming subdivisions on the south end of town will have.

At present, there is a center turn lane on FM 663, but not one on FM 875. Narvaez said the city requires left turn lanes in commercial and residential areas. The Texas Department of Transportation would have to approve the addition of turn lanes on both highways.

Hartson stridently voiced his opposition to the project. Hartson said residents in the area have gotten along fine without services, and noted that TxDOT roadway improvements often are “painfully slow” in his experience.

“When you move to Midlothian, you expect to drive in for services,” Hartson said. “I’ve lived out there close to this my whole life … I don’t think we want to be Arlington and developing this kind of commercial business at the end of every artery in the city.”

Councilmember Clark Wickliffe countered that retail services in that part of town would actually alleviate traffic on FM 663 by not forcing residents to travel all the way up the road to the nearest gas station or restaurant. Councilmember Justin Coffman agreed there is a need for basic services in that area, and councilmember Wayne Sibley added that he was OK with the commercial aspect.

As to road improvements, city executive director of engineering and utilities Mike Adams said TxDOT often comes through faster with approval when projects are undertaken by developers. Wickliffe also pointed out that the city has been collecting impact fees that will help fund these improvements.

In the residential portion of the development, four lots will front an intermittent creek bed that Crocker said he desired to keep, but staff recommended enclosing the bed and this was stipulated in the final motion.

All commission members were present.

Other items

• Councilmember Wickliffe was sworn in to his second three-year term on the City Council. Wickliffe was unopposed for re-election.

• The city presented proclamations honoring three Girl Scout Gold Award recipients who were at the meeting: Dani DelVecchi, Kaylin Whitley and Camden Worley. The Gold Award is the highest honor for Girl Scouts.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes; donation of an artificial pre-lit Christmas tree to the city of Ovilla; an interlocal cooperative purchasing agreement with the city of Anna; the purchase of two Chevrolet Tahoe for a total of $78,200; and a 60-month subscription with Cisco for phone and Webex licenses for a total amount of $70,645.

• Four public hearings were continued to the June 28 City Council meeting.

• A planned development amendment to allow for seven additional parking spaces at Chase Bank at 1371 W. Main St. was denied by a 6-1 vote. The additional spaces were requested to relieve congestion at the bank and the adjacent Starbucks, but Starbucks submitted a letter of opposition.

• An amendment to a planned development to allow Lighthouse Church to install additional wall signage was approved unanimously.

• A zoning change to a planned development for the 104.38-acre Highlands development was approved. The mixed-use development is on the same land as, but is separate from, the Lago Vista development that was denied by the City Council in March. The latest request reduces the acreage and number of residential lots. The minimum lot size will be 15,000 square feet, and all lots smaller than that will be redrawn to meet the minimum.

• A urban village planned development district was approved for a 2.05-acre property located at the northwest corner of FM 663 and Autumn Run Drive for use as a dental office. A cross-access easement for future adjoining development was added.

• A resolution was adopted establishing guidelines and criteria for the city’s tax abatement program policy. Some of the changes proposed by Midlothian Economic Development CEO Kyle Kinateder include expanding the use of tax reinvestment zones for other purposes besides commercial and industrial; increasing minimum requirements to qualify for tax abatements; and requiring a review of abatement proposals by the MED board.

• A special landscaping variance was granted to a property at 505 E. Ave. E, but was denied to a property at 514 W. Ave. I. The two locations are owned by Midlothian ISD, which wishes to install parking lots to serve the district’s new support center and MILE campus respectively.

• Councilmembers approved a public roadway on a small area of Community Park and an entry monument sign. The roadway will allow access to planned residential lots in the Hawkins Meadow subdivision. Staff requested the change in order to align the intersection with an opposite roadway.

• The council approved the formation of an ad hoc advisory committee to review a proposed ordinance declaring Midlothian a sanctuary city for the unborn. The council considered and tabled an ordinance during its April 26 meeting. The committee will be chaired by Mayor Reno, with Coffman as vice chair. The committee will present its recommendations by July 26.