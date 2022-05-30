Water conservation requirements in effect

Mirror report

Except for hand watering or the use of drip/subsurface irrigation or properly working soaker hoses, residents in the city limits of Midlothian are required to refrain from irrigating their lawns or landscaping between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

These water conservation measures take effect on June 1 and will continue through Sept. 30 as mandated by City Ordinance No. 2019-22, which was adopted in 2019. Restrictions apply to all properties owned, leased, or managed by an individual within Midlothian city limits; however, some exceptions do apply and can be found in the ordinance, which can be found at www.midlothian.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/859/Water-Conservation-Ordinance-and-Plan.

Water conservation not only helps extend water supplies now, but it is also critical to meet future water needs as the population grows and the demand increases.

To help residents make the most of their water usage, the city provides several resources and links on the website under Water Conservation. A simple irrigation calculator also may be found on the City’s website. WaterIsAwesome.com is another great website for weekly watering advice tailored to the North Texas region.

Finally, city of Midlothian utility customers may sign up for the WaterSmart application, which allows them to view their daily and hourly water usage online. They may use the eight-digit account number on their water bill to register at www.Midlothian.WaterSmart.com.