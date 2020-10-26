Voting surges ahead of Nov. 3 election

The upcoming Nov. 3 election is drawing record numbers of early voters to the polls. Among those are a large number of first-time voters.

Midlothian resident Dione Greeson took her 19-year-old son, Dane, to vote for the very first time last Tuesday. While they were leaving the Midlothian Conference Center, they met an 82-year-old woman, Connie Lightsey, who was also voting for the very first time.

“Her sweet neighbor, Susie Willeford, brought her because Connie felt that after all of these years, her vote truly matters this year,” said Greeson, who is a secretary at LaRue Miller Elementary School.

Record numbers of voters are turning out nationally for early voting, many of them for the first time. A hotly-contested presidential race between Donald J. Trump and Joseph R. Biden is driving heavy turnout, not only in the state and nation but also in Ellis County. Early voting began in Texas on Oct. 13 and will conclude this Friday at 7 p.m.

In Midlothian, early voting is taking place at the Conference Center at 1 Community Circle, but Ellis County residents may vote at any of nine early voting centers located throughout the county.

On Election Day, Nov. 3, polls will be set up at Midlothian Church of Christ; Mountain Peak Community Church; Sardis United Methodist Church; Stonegate Church; and the Shepherd’s House, as well as the Midlothian Conference Center. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Besides the race for president, there are a few federal and statewide races of interest. Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn is being challenged by Democrat Mary “MJ” Hegar as well as Libertarian and Green Party candidates, while Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright is running against Democrat Stephen Daniel and Libertarian Melanie A. Black. James “Jim” Wright, a Republican, is facing Democrat Chrysta Castaneda in the race for Railroad Commissioner.

A host of judgeships is up for grabs, as well as District 14 of the State Board of Education.

Closer to home, GOP State Sen. Brian Birdwell is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Robert Vick, and Republican House District 10 nominee Jake Ellzey will face Libertarian Matt Savino.

All county-level candidates who won primary elections in March will not face opposition in the general election and have been declared elected by the Ellis County Elections Office.

This year, the general election ballot will be much longer than it has been before. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city and school board joint election scheduled for May was moved to November.

In the city of Midlothian, two City Council races are being contested. Four candidates — Hud Hartson, Allen Moorman, Jacob Wallace and Tiffany Robinson Carra — are vying to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the death in February of Place 6 councilmember Art Pierard. Incumbent Place 1 councilmember Wayne Sibley is being challenged by Dustin Slayton.

Mayor Richard Reno is unopposed for re-election, and Walter Darrach is unopposed to fill the Place 2 seat being vacated by Mike Rodgers.

Two seats are being contested on the Midlothian ISD board of trustees. In Place 6, incumbent trustee Tami Tobey is being challenged by Will Marks and David Thomas; and Place 7 incumbent trustee Andrea Walton will face Taya Kyle.

With COVID-19, a sputtering economy and social unrest as a background, this election carries a lot of importance, which is compelling large numbers of people to cast ballots — some for the first time, such as Dione Greeson’s son and the voter that they met.

“It was such a special moment for these two first-time voters to meet each other,” Greeson said, “to respect and appreciate the moment.”