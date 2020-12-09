Hartson wins runoff for Place 6

nullAfter being vacant for almost 10 months, the Place 6 seat on the Midlothian City Council has finally been filled.

In unofficial results, Hud Hartson won Tuesday's runoff election by more than a 2-to-1 margin and will be taking his seat on the council. Hartson won with 785 votes, or 66.81 percent, to 390 votes, or 33.19 percent, for Tiffany Robinson Carra.

“Midlothian is a great city and I only hope to continue that tradition,” Hartson told supporters while thanking them. “I am honored to be a public servant to the citizens of Midlothian and look forward to getting to work for them.”

Hartson, a Dallas police officer, will be sworn in at the next City Council meeting. He will complete the late Art Pierard’s term, which will end in May 2021.

“I have been affecting change from the cheap seats for the past 5 years, and it appears my seat is not changing,” Carra said in conceding the race. “Midlothian has spoken.”

However, Carra insinuated strongly that she will run for the seat again on May 1. The filing deadline for the 2021 election is Feb. 12.

“I am proud of my supporters, they kept it clean,” Carra said. “As a team our heads can be held high as our integrity and character balance remain unchanged. I appreciate everyone that sent text messages, walked neighborhoods with me, knocked doors, and made phone calls. Without your moral and physical support we would have never gotten this far. Our race is not over, though we get a brief rest.

“Congratulations to my opponent on securing the seat at the end of dias, City Council Place 6. I will see you again in May.”

Four candidates — Hartson, Carra, Allen Moorman and Jacob Wallace — originally threw their hats into the ring to complete the Place 6 term. But in the Nov. 3 election, no candidate won a majority and the race went to a runoff. Hartson led with 6,595 votes or 45.54 percent, while Carra was second with 4,052 votes or 27.98 percent.

Place 6 had been open since the February death of councilmember Pierard in a horrific traffic accent in Waxahachie. The City Council immediately called a special election to fill the seat during the May 2020 balloting.

But after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Texas in mid-March, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order allowing cities and school districts to move their elections from May to November.