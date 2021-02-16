Sanchez announces run for Congress

Mirror report

FORT WORTH — Jana Lynne Sanchez on Tuesday kicked off her campaign for Congress in the upcoming special election in the 6th Congressional District left vacant by the passing of Congressman Ron Wright.

Sanchez, a Democrat who grew up in Ellis County and lives in Fort Worth, announced that she has already raised over $100,000 for the campaign and has received broad support from leaders in Tarrant, Ellis, and Navarro counties.

Sanchez is the daughter of hard-working parents and the granddaughter of a Mexican immigrant who came to this country for a brighter future. Growing up in Ellis County, she worked hard in school, defying the low expectations of a working-class kid from an immigrant family. She put herself through Rice with the help of financial aid and scholarships and was the first in her family to get a college degree. She later started and built a business.

“I’m running for Congress because we need to get Washington working for all North Texans for a change. For far too long, special interests and the well-connected have called the shots, leaving working people behind,” Sanchez said. “As we work to recover from the pandemic and distribute the live-saving vaccine, people should come first.”

“Wages and incomes have failed to keep up with the cost of basic needs — from health care, to housing, to education, to child care — and that’s before a mismanaged pandemic devastated local small businesses,” she continued. “More than ever, our community deserves accountable leadership with the courage and conviction to make our voices heard. Together, we can build a stronger, fairer economy that invests in our people, promotes shared prosperity, and empowers everyone to achieve their God-given potential.”

Sanchez also announced that she has banked over $100,000 for her campaign and released a list of endorsements from across the district, including Ellis County Constable Curtis Polk, Jr., Arlington City Council Member Marvin Sutton, Crowley ISD Board Member Dr. LaTonya Mayfield, Crowley ISD Board Member Ryan Ray, former Fort Worth Deputy Police Chief Vance Keyes, former Southlake City Council Member Deborah Edmondson, TCU Young Democrats President John Shipp, UT Arlington Young Democrats President Sam Dennehy, Tarrant Together President Allison Campolo, and UAW Local 218 President Mark Upton.

As the TX-06 Democratic nominee in 2018, Sanchez mounted a strong campaign that broke fundraising records, built a robust organization in an area traditionally ignored by national Democrats, and ran the strongest race in the district in more than 30 years.