City Council Place 6 candidate questionnaire: Allen Moorman

Mirror report

Name: Allen Moorman

Current profession: Self-Employed

Elected office sought: Midlothian City Council, Place 6

Previous political experience: I was appointed and have served as a board member on the 4B/Midlothian Community Development Corporation since July 2020. I also stay involved and attend the majority of city council meetings to stay informed on the current events being discussed.

Family: I have been married to my beautiful wife Mallorie for 10 years now. Together, we have 4 amazing children, Makayla, Addison, Elisha, and Everett.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

We are in a very unique place in our country and state. I believe that now more than ever there is a great need for “common sense” style governance. Our government, at the Federal, State, and Local level only seems to grow more and more intrusive into the lives of it’s citizens and the private sector. I plan to shrink the size of our local government, promote small business and the private sector, and truly represent the people of the great city of Midlothian.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I am the only candidate running for this office who is or has been a local small business owner and employer here in Midlothian. I know firsthand the challenges that the small business community face when it comes to dealing with the burdensome red tape and slow grinding gears of the local government. I plan to be a voice to the concerns that so many small business owners have in our community.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

1. Rising Property Taxes

2. Pandemic Related Government Overreach

3. Infrastructure Challenges

What are the greatest challenges facing the city and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

One of the greatest issues we face in the city is finding the balance between maintaining the city’s ability to serve a growing population and the cost of rising tax appraisals that continue to skyrocket the taxes that property owners pay within our city. I plan to strategically grow our consumer based revenue i.e. sales tax revenue by actually promoting entrepreneurship and local businesses to start and flourish within the city limits. With continued growth, we should actively reduce the tax rate each and every year. It is my goal to do just that, lower the property tax rate while promoting growth in the private sector through a smaller government footprint.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I’m just a regular guy who believes in individual liberty and keeping the local government in its place. If you’re looking for the fancy words, political maneuvers, or big money campaign ads, I’m probably not the guy for you. On the flip-side, if you’re looking for common sense governance and someone who will represent you and fight for you, I’d love to have your vote.