City Council Place 6 candidate questionnaire: Tiffany Robinson Carra

Mirror report

Name: Tiffany Robinson Carra

Current profession: Information Technology Professional

Elected office sought: Midlothian City Council Place 6

Previous political experience: Acting President Blue Water Oaks Property Owners Associate, Founding Board Member Texas Birth Networks and Texas Holistic Emergency Relief, 2014 Alternate at the Johnson County Republican Caucus, active in previous political campaigns with the city of Midlothian including Art Pierard’s campaign.

Family: Husband Sean & two children (10 & 6)

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I’d like to help shape the future of Midlothian into a place where my family can grow, stay, and raise their own families with an affordable quality of life. I am running to put families first for the future of Midlothian.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

During the last 5 years, I have engaged the council to a level that I am able to speak to most decision processes simply because I was present for them. No other candidate has been called to speak at city council prior to running for office, I have been called 9 times. No other candidate has been involved in prior campaigns, I have been involved in 2.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Transparency is huge for me. When we moved to Midlothian there were no recordings of the city council meetings. Proactive communication with the council was hard to come by and this created a huge rift between the council and citizens. In the last 5 years, I have pushed for these recordings, often recording and live streaming meetings myself. Readily available information and clear, transparent communication are key to a successful citizen/council dynamic. My motto through this election has been, “Communication is the great uniter.” I firmly believe that to be true.

I want to continue to reduce our tax rate while providing necessary services . In 2018, I championed lowering the tax rate to accommodate the ever rising property values, attending a majority of the workshops. In 2019, I attended early workshops, and at that time the tax rate was lowered by 2 cents. Last year, I continued to attend the workshops, and it was lowered another penny. I would like to see if we can continue that trend while providing the same level of service and benefits. This will increase our population size by approximately 1/3. Balancing the property tax rate while balancing growth is essential.

What are the greatest challenges facing the city and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Growth is a huge concern for our town and I am aware of the citizens' concerns . A subset of growth that I see is balancing the needs and desires of our population without affecting the tax rate adversely. We have a growing call for more city services while reducing that tax burden on residents. It becomes a game of wants vs needs. I believe the new community park will meet some of these needs, as well as the 2021 bond packages. I would also love to see a non-profit type of community center. I further support a public library outside of the school system.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I am fiscally conservative and responsible. I have and will champion transparency, communication, and accountability. My candidacy wraps this up in a single package, including being a mother, and a fresh outlook being a newer resident.