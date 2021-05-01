Midlothian bond props pass; incumbents win new terms

All four City of Midlothian bond issue propositions gained approval from voters, and incumbents Hud Hartson and Gary Vineyard Jr. won re-elections to three-year terms on the Midlothian City Council and MISD Board of Trustees respectively in unofficial final results from Saturday’s joint election.

Also winning election to the MISD board for the first time were Eduardo Gonzalez and Richard Peña.

Proposition A, the construction of a public safety and police headquarters at a cost of $46 million, gained 3,031 votes in support as opposed to 1,840 votes against as of 9:12 p.m. Saturday. Proposition B, a new City Hall and public library for $25 million, passed with 2,788 votes to 2,070 votes against.

Proposition C, a recreation center for $19 million, was the closest among the four referendum measures, garnering just 2,636 votes for to 2,238 votes against. Proposition D, for city street and road improvements for $35.5 million, won passage with more than 70 percent of votes in the affirmative.

In the sole contested race for City Council, Hartson won a solid majority against challengers Tiffany Robinson Carra and Allen Moorman. Hartson had 2,647 votes or 62.87 percent against Carra’s 1,184 votes and Moorman’s 379.

Hartson won election to a full three-year term after winning a runoff against Carra last December to complete the term of the late Art Pierard.

Place 5 incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Justin Coffman was unopposed for re-election to another three-year term.

In the races for seats on the MISD board of trustees, Vineyard won by a 56-44 margin over challenger Lisa Castillo to gain a second term on the board in Place 2.

In a four-way Place 1 board race, Peña gained the most votes with 47.03 percent, with Crystal Rentz second with 32.6 percent, Steven Garippa with 13.11 percent and Develda Edgington with 7.26 percent. The seat was vacant following the December death of board president Carl Smith.

In the open election for Place 3, Gonzalez won election to the board with a victory of more than 1,000 votes against Symphony Lowe. Gonzalez received 3,384 votes, or 57.57 percent, to Lowe’s 2,494 votes, and will take the place of Heather Prather, who did not run for re-election.