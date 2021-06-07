U.S. House candidates to speak at luncheon

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate luncheon for Tuesday, June 15 for the two U.S. House District 6 finalists remaining in the July 27 runoff.

Susan Wright, the widow of late Congressman Ron Wright, and Texas House District 10 Rep. Jake Ellzey will appear at the luncheon at the Midlothian Conference Center at 1 Community Drive. Each candidate will have an opportunity to address the crowd, after which there will be a 30-minute question-and-answer session. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Cost of attending the luncheon will be $25 for pre-registered Chamber members, $35 for pre-registered non-Chamber members and $40 for each non-registered attendee.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently set July 27 as the date for the U.S. House special runoff election.

In the May 1 election, Wright won a plurality of the vote across the three-county district, but not enough to gain a clear majority. Ellzey carried his home of Ellis County, which helped him edge out Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez for a spot in the runoff, ensuring the seat will remain red.

Ellzey, a retired Navy commander and combat fighter pilot, recently announced he had raised nearly $1.2 million for his campaign. Ellzey narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the same seat in 2018. Ellzey won the Texas House District 10 seat last November and recently completed his first legislative session in Austin.

Susan Wright is active in Republican politics in her own right, having served as district director for former Texas House District 96 Rep. Bill Zedler and his successor, David Cook. She currently represents Texas Senate District 10 as a member of the Texas Republican Executive Committee.

Ron Wright, 67, died Feb. 7 from complications of COVID-19. He was the first sitting member of Congress to die of the disease. Wright, a stage-4 lung cancer survivor who was battling a re-emergence of his cancer, had been admitted to the hospital twice because of pneumonia related to his cancer treatments in the previous year.

The Chamber announced that sponsorships for the event are available starting with two presenting sponsorships for $600 each that includes VIP seating for eight and having a host candidate at the table with logo on marketing materials and program as well as acknowledgement from the podium. Other sponsorship levels will be available.