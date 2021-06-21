U.S. House candidates speak at luncheon

Any voter looking for differences in policy stances between the two U.S. House District 6 candidates came away from last Wednesday’s Midlothian Chamber of Commerce luncheon without finding much daylight between the two.

Runoff finalists Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright largely echoed each other at the Midlothian Conference Center as each Republican hopeful sought to gain votes for the July 27 U.S. House special election.

Wright, the wife of the late Rep. Ron Wright, is running to replace her husband in Washington. Ron Wright died on Feb. 7 from complications of COVID-19 and stage-4 lung cancer, creating the open seat.

Ellzey, an airline pilot and a retired U.S. Navy commander, was elected to the Texas House to represent District 10 last November. The runoff election will take place July 27 by order of Gov. Greg Abbott. The seat will remain in GOP hands as a result of the May 1 special election.

Andrea Walton, Midlothian ISD board of trustees vice president and a member of the Midlothian Chamber legislative affairs committee, moderated the discussion.

Each candidate was given 15 minutes to introduce themselves. Wright, who has been active in Texas Republican politics in her own right and has served on several boards and commissions, said she wants to take “conservative, common-sense” Texas values to Washington. She said she supports law enforcement, education and local control.

Wright also touted her endorsements from elected officials, including former president Donald Trump, who “agreed that I would be the strongest one to fight for his America First agenda in Congress.”

Ellzey, who calls Midlothian home, recounted his experience in combat as a fighter pilot in Iraq and Afghanistan and his 31 total years of military experience, including four years at the U.S. Naval Academy. He also promoted his support of conservative issues in the recently-completed state legislative session.

Ellzey had previously run for the District 6 seat in 2018, losing to Ron Wright in a Republican primary runoff.

The remainder of the luncheon was a question-and-answer session, with Walton presenting questions.

One area where the two differed was in federal funding of schools. Wright supports keeping federal funds for school districts available, while Ellzey said funding should be based on each district’s needs and the federal government needs to stay out of local education.

On the topic of threats to American industrial output, Wright said the greatest threat was reliance on foreign supplies and the solution was to repatriate production and increase domestic energy production. Ellzey said the increase of transportation costs and high governmental spending are contributing to inflation, and cyberattacks from overseas could lead to a catastrophic disruption of the economy.

Ellzey said China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are working together to threaten the U.S. Wright said the world is safer with the U.S. leading from the front.

Regarding immigration, Ellzey said illegal immigration should be stopped at the border and he supports steps the state of Texas has taken. Wright advocated securing the border, reinstating policies under the Trump administration and enforcing the laws already on the books.

Both candidates oppose the “Medicare for All” legislation being proposed in Congress and oppose the Affordable Care Act, which was recently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court by a 7-2 vote.

Both candidates oppose the amount of federal deficit spending and proposed increases in taxes on capital gains. Both also oppose federal unemployment benefits, which they claim are enabling workers to stay home and creating a workforce shortage.

Walton reminded voters that early voting (July 19-23) and Election Day voting (July 27) will both be held locally at the Midlothian Conference Center.