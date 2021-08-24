Texas House District 10 candidate questionnaire: Brian Harrison

Staff report

Name: Brian Harrison

Current profession: Self-Employed

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: State House District 10

Previous political experience: I served as President Trump’s Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and in the George W. Bush Presidential Administration at the White House, U.S. Social Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Family: Tara, wife of 10 years; four children: Hudson, Tucker, Hayes, and Violet

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I believe the voters of District 10 need a faithful conservative leader they can trust who will vote to control spending, cut taxes, secure the border, protect life, and champion conservative values.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I am the only candidate running who has delivered results for the America First Agenda including stopping socialist policies, locking down our border to stop illegal immigrants and COVID-19, protecting our unborn and defunding Planned Parenthood across the nation, empowering people to break free from Obamacare, preventing new taxes from being enacted and harming small businesses, stripping power from bureaucrats, slashing burdensome regulations, and forcing the swamp to live with Texas common sense!

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Secure the border, control taxes and spending, and protect life.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

We must get back to the pre-pandemic economic growth and job opportunities. To do this, I will fight policies that lock down our economy and discourage people from working. As the Chief of Staff at HHS who oversaw Operation Warp Speed, I am uniquely suited to make the case against mask and vaccine mandates. We also need to employ new tactics, like COVID treatment centers. One of the core pillars of Operation Warp Speed which has been largely ignored by the liberal press was therapeutics. These successful therapeutics save lives, which is why we need to quickly stand up treatment centers, in order to help prevent people from being hospitalized and get them back to work more quickly.

Another enormous challenge is the border crisis created by Joe Biden when he overturned policies I helped put in place to lock down the border during a public health emergency. Biden is now flooding Texas with thousands of COVID infected illegal immigrants and putting the lives of Texans in jeopardy. Given my knowledge of the precise policies and authorities, I can help Texas combat Biden’s reckless and purposeful open border actions.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I was raised on Ronald Reagan and his vision for the “shining city on a hill.” I have four young children and fear that if we do not change course our children will not know that city on a hill. This is why I am running. We need to send proven and principled fighters to Austin who are willing to stand up and fight for what is right.

I am proud of my proven track record of conservative accomplishments. I have experience in the private sector as a small business owner here in Ellis County, and I most recently served as President Trump's Chief of Staff at the Department of Health and Human Services. I oversaw the largest federal government agency and led the implementation of policies that locked down our southern border to stop illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and the spread of COVID. I defunded Planned Parenthood for the first time in 50 years, stripped power and from unelected federal bureaucrats, and enacted historic deregulatory reforms that were projected to save over $50 billion.