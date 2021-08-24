Texas House District 10 candidate questionnaire: Matt Savino

Staff report

Name: Matt Savino

Current profession: IT Support Specialist

Political Party: Libertarian

Elected office sought: Texas House District 10

Previous political experience: Candidate for the same seat in 2018 and 2020. County chair for the Libertarian Party since 2018

Family: Father of three

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

Our state government does not listen to the people anymore. They continue to increase the burden of taxes while spending frivolously. Want to repeal victimless crimes. Get government out of our personal lives.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I actually want to reduce as much spending and taxes as possible. And I want to repeal victimless-crime laws. Bring us back to a Constitutional Republic.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Our state border, Property taxes, Government spending.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

The residents are being taxes in every which way and it keeps getting worse yet the outcome is not improving.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I will do everything I can to reduce the spending of our state government and reduce taxes.