Rep. Ellzey speaks before home crowd

America will be facing a “High Noon” before the sun comes up tomorrow, U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey told attendees at last Wednesday’s Midlothian Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Speaking in the city he and his family call home, Ellzey told the audience that Congress has a plan to address a number of issues if Republicans take back the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Brighter days are ahead,” Ellzey said. “But it’s going to be Gary Cooper in ‘High Noon’ and … somebody’s going to have to stand up and put a stop to this.”

Ellzey, who was elected in a July special runoff election following the death of former District 6 Congressman Ron Wright, spent some time discussing policies in effect in Washington. Ellzey criticized President Joe Biden’s cabinet as mostly being “scholars” and said people running the government should have real-world experience in business or the military.

In world affairs, Ellzey talked about China’s efforts to destabilize Southeast Asia and Russia’s buildup of troops on its border with Ukraine. Ellzey said this is because the U.S. has shown itself to its allies to be weak in Afghanistan and warned it could be the setup for another world war.

“Does this look like 1938 to you?” Ellzey asked.

However, Ellzey — a retired U.S. naval commander — said he has been told by Navy admirals that America’s forces are ready should war break out against China, most likely over Taiwan.

The congressman was critical of the pullout from Afghanistan and said the U.S. should have launched a military operation as soon as a bomb killed 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

“We own the moral high ground unless we cede it back,” Ellzey said. “We cannot be allowed to cede back the moral high ground.”

Closer to home, Ellzey talked about border security and the millions of immigrants and drugs crossing into Texas from Mexico. He related it to the fact that Ellis County sits on major highways that come up from the border.

Ellzey also talked about inflation, which rose at a 6.8-percent rate last month. He said there are 10 million fewer workers today than there are jobs available, which lends itself to inflation through rising wages. Supply chain disruptions are another major factor.

Recent legislation that Ellzey voted on included the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he voted against; and the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022, which he voted for. Ellzey said the defense industry provides many jobs for Ellis County residents.

Ellzey said the infrastructure bill contains no access to funds for the Texas Central high-speed rail proposal through Ellis County, and blocking high-speed rail is “the hill I will die on if I have to.”

The two parties may be far apart on a number of issues, but on one topic, Ellzey said Republicans and Democrats agree — on veterans’ affairs.

Ellzey’s U.S. House district will be even redder for the next decade following U.S. Census redistricting. The Texas Legislature this fall redrew the map to keep the core counties of Ellis and Navarro while making the district more rural.

Added to the district are the entirety of Hill, Freestone, Anderson and Cherokee counties as well as the eastern half of Johnson County. The densely-populated suburban portion previously encompassing a significant part of Tarrant County was reduced to a thin strand extending into the cities of Dallas, Irving, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Mansfield.

“That’s good for us,” Ellzey said. “That’s going to make District 6 very rural. That’s going to make it more like Ellis County ad I’m excited about it.”