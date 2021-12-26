Butler announces re-election bid

Ellis County Precinct 4 Commissioner Kyle Butler has launched his campaign for re-election to a fourth term on the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

“I want to thank everyone that has supported me over the years, and I look forward to working together in the upcoming 2022 Primary March 1 election,“ Butler said in his re-election announcement.

Precinct 4 was redrawn in the recent redistricting based on 2020 U.S. Census numbers. It consists mostly of the cities of Red Oak, Ovilla, Glenn Heights and Oak Leaf and surrounding areas, as well as outlying areas of Midlothian.

In his announcement, Butler promoted his efforts to lower taxes, improve public safety and maintain county roads in his precinct.

“It is an honor to serve as your Ellis County Commissioner Precinct 4,” Butler said. “In that capacity, my priorities have been reducing taxes, which we did during my first term, supporting first responders who keep our families safe and enhancing Ellis County infrastructure.

“In order to keep our tax rate low, we have worked hard to improve the way we do things at the County Courthouse. By working more efficiently we are able to do more with less, while still providing the high quality of service that Ellis County residents expect.”

Butler, a lifelong Ellis County resident, graduated from Waxahachie High School and began his career at Road and Bridge Precinct 4 in 2006. Butler and his wife, Robin, have six children and three grandchildren. He was sworn in to his first term on Jan, 1, 2015.

“The Commissioner’s Court has placed a priority on providing first responders what they need to provide public safety,” Butler said. “We have upgraded the communication system in order to enhance capabilities throughout the system and help reduce response times for those in need.

“Serving as your Road Commissioner, the last several years has presented considerable challenges,” he concluded. “We have implemented measures to enhance both rural and heavy traffic areas. These upgrades have helped with increased traffic flow and provide longer lasting stability to heavily traveled thoroughfares.“