Ponder enters Precinct 4 JP race

Staff report

Local conservative leader Louis Ponder has launched his campaign for nomination for Ellis County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace in the March 1 Republican primary election.

“I look forward to speaking with voters,” Ponder said. “If I’m so blessed as to win the upcoming election for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, my primary focus … will be to rule fairly for all that come before me as Justice of the Peace.

“The office of Justice of the Peace has the legal jurisdiction closest to the citizens of the precinct. As such, it is critical for the Justice of the Peace to be an integral part of the community who rules with fairness in accordance with the laws and the constitutional rights of all individuals brought before me. In addition, it is important that the Justice of the Peace sincerely cares about their constituents when serving their somber duty as coroner or in the joyous capacity as marriage celebrant.”

Ponder is a lifelong Midlothian resident who carries on his family’s tradition of ranching and farming dating back to the 1800’s in Ellis County. As a business owner and advocate for individual rights, Ponder offers a unique and well-founded background focused on protecting the rights of others.

In 2018, Ponder led the Ellis County Annexation Reform efforts to success by gathering more than 13,000 signatures on a petition placing the referendum on the ballot. This led to the law enacted in 2019 that curbs forced annexation throughout the state of Texas.

For more information or to join the campaign to elect Louis Ponder for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 please visit www.ponder4jp.com and follow the campaign on Facebook @Ponder4JP.

