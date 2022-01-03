Rep. Ellzey to address Ellis GOP

Staff report

The Ellis County GOP kicks off the new year with their January Executive Committee Meeting followed by presentations of candidates in the upcoming Republican primary. The meeting will be held in the Champions Club at the Texas Motorplex located at 7500 US 287, Ennis on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with a start time of 6:30 p.m.

Topics to cover in the Executive Committee Meeting will include the effects of redistricting and the new precincts created. Each candidate present will be invited to give a short presentation followed by a keynote address by U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey where he will give an update on happenings in the House of Representatives where he serves on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Throughout his 20-year Naval career, Ellzey flew H-60 helicopters, F-14 Tomcats, F/A-18 Hornets, and Super Hornets in defense of our nation. He has logged 830 carrier landings, and he served a tour as a Joint Terminal Attack Controller on the ground embedded with Navy SEALs. He was deployed nine times during his military career with five combat tours over Afghanistan and two in Iraq. Following his tour as Commanding Officer of Strike Fighter Squadron, he served as the Air Boss on the USS Ronald Reagan.

After his Navy career, he served Texas as a Commissioner of the Texas Veterans Commission, State Representative of the 10th District of Texas, ran a small business, and worked as an airline pilot. Ellzey, a native Texan, lives with his wife Shelby and their two children on a ten-acre ranch in Ellis County, where they have spent the last decade.

This is a great opportunity to meet and mingle with the elected representatives from throughout Ellis County while enjoying fellowship with fellow voters. 2022 promises to be an action-packed election year. What better way to get informed before heading to the ballot box?