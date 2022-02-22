Ellis County Precinct 4 Commissioner candidate questionnaire: Kyle Butler

Staff report

Name: Kyle Butler

Current profession: Ellis County Commissioner Pct 4 R&B

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Ellis County Commissioner Pct 4 R&B

Previous political experience: I have been employed at Pct 4 R&B for over 15 years, Road & Bridge maintenance and serving as your County Commissioner the last 7 years.

Family: My wife Robin and I have been married 22 years. We have 6 wonderful children, and currently 9 fantastic grandchildren. My family and I are lifelong residents of Ellis County.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

Continue to maintain a low tax rate, focus on Public Safety and fight for less Government mandates. Continue to maintain and rehabilitate the best roads in Pct 4.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

My leadership, experience, decision making and people skills in knowing what it takes to serve at Pct 4 R&B for over seven years. It would be an Honor & Privilege to continue to serve the awesome citizens of Pct 4, and all of Ellis County.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Experience & Knowledge of knowing what it takes to do this job is a KEY ISSUE. With the fast pace this county is growing, Experience and Knowledge is key. For someone without Road experience, without Administrative County and Court experience this precinct and county would endure catastrophic disasters. Please vote Kyle Butler, “Let the Butler Serve You”. My experience and knowledge is vital with in our county.

What are the greatest challenges facing the precinct and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Growth is one of the greatest challenges. The more people, the more traffic, the more housing/sub divisions, and NOW mud districts interest in Ellis County brings challenges for the next four or five years. Experience and Knowledge dealing with these issues is necessary to achieve any results.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I will represent and serve you as my family

I will be the best steward with tax payer’s money

I will stand up for the citizens of Ellis County

I will lead the way with smart economic development, maintaining integrity in neighborhoods

Insure our Sheriff Department has the tools needed to provide safety

Maintain the best Road & Bridge infrastructure that budget allows

Most importantly I want voters to know, that I am human and I will make mistakes. Understanding it takes a humble person to identify, admit faults and strive on improving themselves. Only one person who lived on earth who was perfect. I know that I wouldn’t be here today in this position to serve all of you without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Let the Butler Serve You