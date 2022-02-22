Ellis County Precinct 4 Commissioner candidate questionnaire: Rick Ridgeway

Staff report

Name: Rick Ridgeway

Current profession: Accounts Representative, Classic Car Insurance Broker.

Political Party: Republican.

Elected office sought: County Commissioner, Precinct 4.

Previous political experience: Ellis County Republican Party Precinct Chairman, Precinct and County Delegate, served on select committees, Grassroots involvement for many years.

Family: Married 37 years to my wife and best friend, Karen, 2 daughters,4 Grandchildren and Ellis County residents for 23 years.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I was asked to run by many people because of my understanding and involvement with issues impacting Ellis County and Precinct 4. Through prayer and consulting with my wife, family, friends and peers, I was compelled to run. This is a Grassroots campaign with tremendous effort from great volunteers!

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

Many years of being actively engaged in our political process, Ellis County Republican Party and community. I've advocated for conservative values in print and in public for decades.

My background also includes 15+ years experience as an Independent, FHA Inspector and Consultant. I was contracted by Engineering firms and Industry Professionals for compliance and property usability issues.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Overreach of government authority that affects citizens' daily lives. Citizens rights must always take precedence. No citizen should be treated as less-than-equal by office holders. Local officials should be engaged in our Ellis County Republican Party and the community.

What are the greatest challenges facing the precinct and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Exponential growth and how it affects our resources. In 2019 we passed one of the most important property rights laws in Texas, eliminating forced annexation by cities of county property. I was honored to have worked on that project. But, rapid county growth means enormous pressure on county services.

Our Sheriff's department must have sufficient tools for continued great service. We must continue to advance our preparedness for response to natural disasters.

Pressure on our natural resources must be best-managed with emphasis on our water systems. New construction, development and redevelopment should be expected to provide above industry standard work.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I will always advocate for Inalienable and Constitutional Rights. If elected, I will motion for a vote to have at least one monthly, night-time Commissioners Court, providing more people an opportunity to participate. Many people must currently take off work to attend and speak at Commissioners Court on important issues that affect their life. I believe in more transparency and better accountability.