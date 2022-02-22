Ellis County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace candidate questionnaire: Cody McKinney

Staff report

Name: Cody McKinney

Current profession: Police Officer with the City of Red Oak, Texas. I hold the rank of Sergeant and, I am currently the supervisor of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Ellis County, Texas

Previous political experience: No, this is my first time in the political arena. However, I have been in public service for over 20 years.

Family: My wife Michelle and I have been together since 2006, I have two stepsons, and Michelle and I have one son together. Both of our immediate families live in or close to the Midlothian area.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I believe I possess the qualities and professional skills needed for Justice of the Peace; I am approachable, respectful, dedicated, and fair. I have been interested in this position for the last three years and believe my background and knowledge with a twenty-year career in public service will benefit the people of this precinct and Ellis County.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I have over twenty years in Law Enforcement, with fifteen of that in investigations and supervisory positions. I have experiences in internal/extremal investigations, criminal/civil proceedings, authoring search/arrest warrants, as well experiences in developing/implementing programs, writing policies/procedures, grant writing, and budgets. Also, as a lifetime resident, I have forged many relationships personally/professionally with the community, Law Enforcement Agencies, County Offices/Officials, and Attorney’s that I believe will benefit the efficiency and overall productivity of this office.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

I believe government mandates have been one of the main issues during this election. I don't support imposed mandates that tend to infringe on the rights of individuals.

What are the greatest challenges facing the precinct and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

I believe one of the main challenges as a newly elected Justice of the Peace will be the potential backlog of criminal and civil cases/proceedings due to COVID constraints and minimal staffing. A full audit of the JP 4 court would need to be completed, and then develop a plan of action with the staff. We need to ensure that the current JP 4 staff has the necessary training, equipment, and support to carry out the plan. Also, as soon as practical, obtain the required 80-hour Justice of the Peace certification before hearing/ruling on any court proceedings.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I was born, raised, work, and raise my family in precinct 4, Ellis County, Texas. I understand the full-time commitment and sacrifice required for this position due to my twenty-plus years in public service. I am dedicated and fair, and I believe I would be a great representation of the “People’s Court” as your Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Ellis County, Texas.