Ellis County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace candidate questionnaire: Danell Winter

Staff report

Name: Danell Winter

Current profession: Justice court clerk

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Ellis County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace

Previous political experience: none

Family: One son, Brandon Estes, a Midlothian High School graduate, a Navy veteran, a UTA graduate, and an ATP Flight School graduate, currently residing in Grayson County where he is a flight instructor

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I am seeking this office to continue my service at the next natural level. I will be able to efficiently and effectively run the office of JP4 beginning day one.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

The office of justice of the peace is a post for which I am distinctly qualified. The position regularly demands much more than full time work that I am prepared to do. This is not a side gig for me. I started at entry level 13 years ago. I have been designated a master clerk for 10 of those years with 190 hours of continuing education along with two certifications.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Precinct 4 already has a tremendous case load. I will be able to step in day one to effectively and efficiently run the office and get any backlogged cases resolved.

What are the greatest challenges facing the precinct and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

While I do not anticipate many challenges, I am fully prepared.

I will immediately assess all current processes and make any necessary adjustments to accommodate court participants in our newly drawn precinct. I pledge to ensure easy access to the court’s procedures. I will treat court participants fairly and equally while narrowly following the law.

Next, I want to ensure the court is complying with ever-changing emergency orders from the Supreme Court of Texas and reporting accurately to the Office of Court Administration. Record keeping and reporting are critical. We report inquests to the Texas Department of Health Services, via TXEVER. TDHS uses the data we provide to help the state allocate funds for home and community-based services. After ceremony, marriage licenses are executed then returned to the county clerk for recording. JPs are responsible for reporting traffic convictions, driver’s safety courses, and preside over contested driver’s license suspension hearings. All of these outcomes must be reported to the appropriate licensing authorities. The Office of Court Administration recently created an online portal for Emergency Protective Orders. The new registry requires JPs to enter emergency protective orders and will serve as a tool for law enforcement. It is important to me the office of justice of the peace its part to make the system work.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

My experience. I want voters to know I am the only candidate with experience in this office. I have working relationships all over Ellis County. I am passionate about the work I have been doing and I look forward to continuing to serve.