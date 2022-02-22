County candidates speak at Midlo Chamber forum

The Midlothian Conference Center was the hub of political activity last week as the Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum for all four contested Ellis County races.

Candidates for county judge, county tax assessor-collector, Precinct 4 Commissioner and Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace answered questions in advance of next Tuesday’s March 1 Republican primary election.

Ross Weaver, chair of the Chamber’s legislative affairs committee and vice president of Town Square Title, moderated the forum as he has done for the past several years.

County Judge Todd Little is running for re-election to a second four-year term. In addition to managing a family business, he served as mayor of Red Oak from 2000 to 2006. Little was elected to his first term as county judge in 2018.

Little is being challenged by former Ellis County Sheriff Chuck Edge, whose background in law enforcement began in 1982. Edge, who served in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq, was chief of police in Waxahachie, and following his retirement was appointed sheriff. He won an election in 2018 to complete an unexpired term, but was defeated in 2020 by the current sheriff, Brad Norman.

Edge said the county doesn’t have an economic development group; the cities are more involved in recruiting businesses. Edge said businesses are reaching out to the county, rather than the other way around, because of its educational base and tax abatements, and rich agricultural heritage.

Little said the quality of life in Ellis County is the reason people want to relocate here. The county has been able to lower tax rates, but property values continue to go up, Little said. Little mentioned some of the industries that came to Ellis County on his watch, such as Freshpet in Ennis, Bombardier in Red Oak, and several that have located in Midlothian.

Little described the budgeting process, which takes place every summer before the start of the new fiscal year. Little said the county has implemented a 5-year capital improvement plan and in the process of implementing a 25- to 30-year strategic plan as well as a facilities needs assessment. “If you look at our budget process, you will see that we have had the most open and transparent process in our Commissioners’ Court,” he said.

Edge said stewardship of county money also involves spending money to keep up equipment, preventing greater costs down the road. Edge gave the example of the Sheriff’s Office radio system. “You have to address the issues as they come up,” he said. “You can’t be kicking the can down the road.”

Asked what the greatest threat is to Ellis County that only the county judge can solve, Little said the title of emergency management director comes with the county judge job. “We don’t know when the next flood, the next tornado, the next evacuation or the next pandemic (will happen),” he said. “As county judge, we can implement the processes so that we can plan for contingencies that we don’t know the outcome of.”

Edge said the county judge is a member of a team that includes the county Emergency Management Office and the Sheriff’s Office, and that the county judge would not be making decisions alone.

In closing remarks, Edge said his decision-making skills developed in law enforcement will serve him well as county judge, while Little promoted his experience as current county judge, a former mayor, a business owner and a family man, and said he has a track record of integrity and transparency.

All candidate forums are available for viewing on the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Incumbent Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Rozier is running to complete the final two years of his term. Rozier was appointed in March 2021 to fill the term of John Bridges, who resigned not long after being re-elected. Rozier, a former DeSoto mayor, has a long career in public service.

Rozier’s challenger, Paul Christenson, is a certified public accountant with a master’s degree in business management. Christenson began to get involved in politics a few years ago attending Waxahachie City Council meetings and ran twice for a council seat.

An audit of the county Tax Office in 2021 uncovered a number of irregularities going all the way back to 2003, and two arrests have been made. Rozier said he has instituted a number of procedural changes since taking over. ”I believe accountability as a public servant in job No. 1,” he said. “We’re responsible to people and we need to serve the people,”

Christenson said running a tax office is complex work, and the office’s information systems and reconciliation process should be examined. “The misappropriation goes back years,” Christenson said. “We need someone who is experienced in accounting and internal controls to come in and fix these major problems.”

Rozier said the county has 47 taxing entities and 94,000 accounts, and his office is responsible for collecting property taxes and disbursing it back to the taxing entities — cities, school districts and the county. He said his office does not set property values — that job is done by the Ellis County Appraisal District — nor does it set tax rates; that is done by the taxing authorities in the county.

Precinct 4 JP

Three candidates — Danell Winter, Louis Ponder and Cody McKinney — are in the race for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace. Precinct 4 covers all of Midlothian, Ovilla, and most of Red Oak. All three are Midlothian residents.

McKinney has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement at multiple levels, from patrol to supervision to investigations. He said his background has led him to gravitate toward the justice side of law enforcement.

Winter, who has been a court clerk since 2010, currently works in Judge Dan Cox’s office after working for former JPs Curtis Polk Sr. and Linda Sibley. Winter said she maintains a heavy training schedule each year and holds the high certification of Master Clerk. She also has volunteered for a number of causes, including SPCA, the Nature Society, local hospitals, and youth football.

Ponder was the leader of a 2018 movement to end forced annexation in Ellis County. A proposition on the ballot passed overwhelmingly that year and led to the Texas Legislature eliminating forced annexations statewide. Ponder has served the community for the past 16 years through Home Health Care Services, performing skilled nursing therapy for elderly residents. Ponder supports Meals on Wheels and served four years on the Ellis County SPCA board.

Asked to describe a decision that was made that might have been unpopular at the time, McKinney revealed that he was the one who tipped off media on the improper handling last March of a suspected drunk driving case in Midlothian. The suspect was the 21-year-old daughter of a Midlothian PD police commander. Two officers were reprimanded and a sergeant was ordered to undergo ethics training.

“Once you see that, you have to report it,” McKinney said. “If I didn’t report it, I’d have been just as guilty as the parties involved. It wasn’t a very popular decision and people did treat me differently after that. But you have to do the right thing.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner

Incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Kyle Butler will face Rick Ridgeway for a seat on the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court. A third candidate, Dennis Deweerd, did not participate in the forum.

Butler is seeking a third four-year term as commissioner after serving before that as a Precinct 4 employee. He said his priorities as a commissioner have been to keep low taxes, to fund the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department to keep citizens safe, and to maintain the best road and bridge infrastructure in his precinct as possible.

Ridgeway has previously served as a precinct chair and is active in the Republican Party with the executive committee and county conventions. Ridgeway said he was asked to run by several people and believes his broad background in construction and entrepreneurship are assets.

Echoing county judge candidate Edge in a lot of ways, Butler said the county works closely with the cities within the county to bring in economic development.

Ridgeway summarized that he will be actively engaged in protecting citizens’ constitutional rights and will promote transparency and accountability. He added that if elected, he would advocate for evening Commissioners’ Court meetings once a month to allow day workers the opportunity to participate.