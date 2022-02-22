Primary election day is next Tuesday

Early voting ends this Friday in Ellis County for the primary elections that will be held next Tuesday, March 1.

At the countywide level, there are two contested races, including at the top of the county portion of the ballot: the race for Ellis County Judge.

Incumbent County Judge Todd Little is being challenged by Chuck Edge, the former Ellis County sheriff and Waxahachie police chief, in the Republican primary. Little served as mayor of Red Oak from 2000 to 2006 before being elected to his current office in 2018.

Edge came out of retirement when he was appointed to the office of sheriff in April 2017 and won reelection to a two-year term in 2018. Edge was defeated by Brad Norman, the current incumbent sheriff, in a 2020 primary runoff.

Also being contested in the GOP primary is the office of county tax assessor-collector. Perennial Waxahachie City Council candidate Paul Christenson is running against incumbent Richard Rozier for this seat.

Rozier, who unsuccessfully challenged Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry in 2020, was appointed to the office of assessor-collector in 2021 following the sudden resignation of former longtime officeholder John Bridges. Rozier is a former DeSoto mayor as well as former chairman of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce and former president of Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 6.

Christenson ran unsuccessfully for Waxahachie City Council in 2020 and 2021, losing races to David Hill and Billie Wallace respectively.

No Democrat filed for either office, so the Republican primary winner is virtually assured of being elected to office.

The only other county-level contested primary contests are in Precinct 4. Cody McKinney, Louis Ponder and Danell Winter are running for the GOP nomination for the open Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace position; and incumbent Kyle Butler is running for re-election as Precinct 4 Commissioner against Republican challengers Rick Ridgeway and Dennis Deweerd.

Ellis County resident and U.S. House District 6 Rep. Jake Ellzey, who last summer won a protracted special runoff election, is running for re-election to a full two-year term and has two challengers, James Buford and Bill Payne.

The following Republican local officials are unopposed for re-election: State House District 10 Rep. Brian Harrison; Judge Jim Chapman in County Court-at-Law 1; A. Gene Calvert Jr. in County Court-at-Law 2; Melanie Reed as District Clerk; Krystal Valdez as County Clerk; Cheryl Chambers as County Treasurer; Lane Grayson as Precinct 2 Commissioner; Chris Macon as Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace; Jackie Miller Jr. as Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace; Dan Cox as Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace; Casey A. Boders as Precinct 2 Constable (unexpired term); and Randy Bellomy as County Republican Chair.

Also on the ballot are several contested statewide races, including re-election bids by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Early voting will continue through Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ellis County Elections main office in downtown Waxahachie as well as at locations in Ennis, Midlothian, Palmer and Red Oak. Election Day voting will take place at 33 different locations throughout the county; those location are available on the Ellis County Elections website.

More Democrats file

The Democratic ballot in ruby-red Ellis County is thin. A few Democrats, however, have filed for county and regional offices. In 2020, the one Democrat running for a county office was Precinct 3 Constable Curtis Polk Jr., who is not running for re-election in 2022.

In the state Senate District 2 race, Prince S. Giadolor of Rockwall will face Republican Bob Hall in the Nov. 8 general election, and Rwan “Ro” Hardesty will challenge incumbent GOP Judge Bob Carroll for the District 40 bench.

Sharon Levingston has filed for Ellis County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace and will face Cox in November. County commissioners recently approved a redrawing of Precinct 3, which since 1990 had been a majority-minority precinct.

Robert Shelton is running for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace and will meet the GOP primary winner. Kelly H. Blackburn is unopposed for County Democratic Chair.

Also, several contested statewide primaries are on the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner. Beto O’Rourke, who ran a strong U.S. Senate race against incumbent Ted Cruz in 2018, is the favorite to win the Democratic nomination for governor.