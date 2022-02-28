City, school board races set for May 7 vote

The contestants have been set in the upcoming May 7 joint city-school board election. In total, there will be three races up for grabs on the Midlothian City Council and Midlothian ISD board of trustees combined.

Place 4 on the MISD board will be an open seat, as incumbent board secretary and former board president Matt Sanders did not file for re-election to a fourth term. Whitney Krupala and Mike Dillow have filed for this position.

Krupala owns and operates a non-medical home care agency for the elderly and also serves on the CTE Board at the MILE and on the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Dillow, a construction engineer with 37 years of experience in the private sector, has been active in several community groups and activities such as Bethlehem Revisited, Ellis County 4-H, and the Ellis A&M Club.

In Place 5, incumbent trustee Bobby Soto has filed for re-election to a second term on the school board and is being challenged by Jessica Ward, a current member of the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board who is serving as board secretary.

There will be one contested race in the City Council election, as Place 3 incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Theodore “Ted” Miller drew three challengers for a three-year term — Ed Gardner, Anna Hammonds and Dannion McLendon. Miller is seeking a fourth term on the City Council.

Hammonds, a local businesswoman, has served on a variety of community activities, including the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation, Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, director of the Midlothian Project and a mentor at the MILE. McLendon is a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant who is a Junior ROTC instructor at Cedar Hill High School. Gardner owns his own business after a career in information security.

In Place 4, incumbent councilmember Clark Wickliffe did not receive any opposition for re-election to another term.

The last day to register to vote in this election is April 7, and the last day for the county Elections Office to receive a ballot-by-mail application is April 26. Early voting will take place April 25-30 and May 2-3 at voting centers throughout Ellis County.

Runoff elections, if needed, will take place in June, according to the Elections Office.