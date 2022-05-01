City, school board election is Saturday

Early voting was set to end on Tuesday, and Election Day voting will take place for the joint local city and school board election in Midlothian on Saturday.

In total, there is one seat up for grabs on the Midlothian City Council, and there are two on the Midlothian ISD board of trustees.

Election Day voting will take place at 18 locations throughout the county on Saturday, including the Midlothian Conference Center; the Midlothian Church of Christ fellowship hall at 1627 North U.S. Highway 67; and the Mountain Peak Community Church at 751 West FM 875. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Runoff elections, if needed, will take place in June, according to the Elections Office.

Place 4 on the MISD board is an open seat, as incumbent board secretary and former board president Matt Sanders did not file for re-election to a fourth term. Whitney Krupala and Mike Dillow have filed for this position.

Krupala owns and operates a non-medical home care agency for the elderly and also serves on the CTE Board at the MILE and on the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Dillow, a construction engineer with 37 years of experience in the private sector, has been active in several community groups and activities such as Bethlehem Revisited, Ellis County 4-H, and the Ellis A&M Club.

Recently, Texas House District 10 Rep. Brian Harrison weighed in on the school board election by endorsing Dillow.

“As an MISD parent, I’m proud to endorse Mike Dillow for Midlothian School Board,” Harrison said. “Mike will put our children’s education first, empower parents with full transparency, support teachers, lower taxes, fight the liberal special interests, and keep CRT out of our schools.”

In Place 5, incumbent trustee Bobby Soto has filed for re-election to a second term on the school board and is being challenged by Jessica Ward, a current member of the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board who is serving as board secretary.

There will be one contested race in the City Council election, as Place 3 incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Ted Miller drew three challengers for a three-year term — Ed Gardner, Anna Hammonds and Dannion McLendon. Miller is seeking a fourth term on the City Council.

Hammonds, a local businesswoman, has served on a variety of community activities, including the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation, Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, director of the Midlothian Project and a mentor at the MILE. McLendon is a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and a Junior ROTC instructor at Cedar Hill High School. Gardner owns his own business after a career in information security.

In Place 4, incumbent councilmember Clark Wickliffe did not receive any opposition for re-election to another term.

Also on the ballot will be two constitutional amendments referred to voters by the 87th Texas Legislature last year. Proposition 1 would allow the Legislature to reduce limitations on school property homestead taxes for the elderly and disabled; and Proposition 2 would increase the homestead property tax exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.