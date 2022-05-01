MISD Place 4 candidate questionnaire: Mike Dillow

Mirror report

Name: Mike Dillow

Current profession: Civil Engineer

Political Party: Non-Partisan

Elected office sought: Midlothian School Board Place 4

Previous political experience: I’ve never run for any public office before. I have been involved with the Ellis A&M Club Scholarships. This is a private group which helps students by granting scholarships to Texas A&M university. I’ve been part of this organization for decades. I’ve also taught public speaking as well as other topics to our public-school students.

Family: I have been married to my wife, Vickie, for 40 years. We have 6 grown children and 10 grandchildren. Some of our grandchildren are now attending the MISD. We’ve lived in, and paid taxes to, the Midlothian School District for 30 years.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

People moved to Midlothian because of our great schools. However, now our test scores are declining yet our taxes are still rising. That’s just wrong and it should be just the opposite with lower tax rates and higher test scores. I will work to achieve this goal.

I also want to empower parents to know exactly what their students are being taught. I also want to focus on the fundamentals such as reading, writing, math, history and all the other skills necessary to prepare students for 21st century jobs.

I do not think that we should take valuable teaching time from our great teachers and force them to teach about CRT, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) or other leftist programs. Midlothian students need to be focused on education, not indoctrination.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I am the only candidate who has managed $400M construction jobs which will be a great benefit concerning the proposed bonds and new buildings to meet the growth.

My children are all grown so I have the time to commit to excellence in the MISD Board. I have the wisdom and maturity to make sure that my first priority is representing the parents, taxpayers, and students at our schools.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

I ran because I think, as a district, we have drifted too far from traditional education and from teaching the basic important issues our students must have for success. Our test scores prove this point. There seems to be an ever-increasing embrace of social issues such as SEL, CRT, etc., over learning geography, science, or even vocational training.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Getting back to basics, as I’ve already mentioned. We must prepare for the expansive growth in a way that allows us to build quality educational facilities in the most cost-effective method possible while not strapping new or higher tax rates on present or future generations of our citizens.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

My records shows that I am consistent, that I can be counted on to be the advocate for parents, for taxpayers, and for our students’ education. Throughout this campaign I have not been vague in why I’m running. I’ve never wanted anyone to walk away from me and say they didn’t know what I believe. I will be the same way on the MISD School Board. Our students are our future and if we do not begin to make sure that they can read, write, do math, understand our nation’s history, find Ukraine on a map, or be enthralled with science, then we have missed a great opportunity that we will never get again. I want to be sure we don’t not miss this opportunity.