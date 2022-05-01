MISD Place 4 candidate questionnaire: Whitney Krupala

Mirror report

Name: Whitney Krupala

Current profession: Registered Nurse, Entrepreneur

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees Place 4

Previous political experience: None

Family: My husband Cody and I have been married for 14 years. We have 4 children and our 3 oldest attend Dolores McClatchey Elementary.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

Over the past few years, I have been closely watching our school board fall prey to personal and political agendas. Instead of simply sitting on the sidelines and criticizing the system, I believe that it is my duty as a taxpayer and MISD parent to serve where I see a need. As Theodore Roosevelt said, "the credit belongs to the man in the arena."

I am seeking to serve as an MISD Trustee because I am passionate about public education, and I have a tremendous hope for the future of MISD. I will focus on building common ground among trustees and use my strategic leadership experience to achieve district goals.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

What distinguishes me from my opponent is my involvement in MISD and the community. I have served as a volunteer with the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce and currently serve on the Board of Directors for The Chamber. I am also a member of the CTE Advisory Board at The MILE and volunteer as a mentor for students in the entrepreneurship program. Three of my 4 children are current students in the district, and I have demonstrated confidence in our school district! My campaign has also focused on doing what’s best for kids and not what’s in the best interest of any political agenda.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

If elected as the Place 4 trustee, my vision and my efforts will be focused on serving the needs of our students, staff, and community. My priorities for our district include providing a safe learning environment that meets the academic need of all students, hiring and retaining the most qualified staff, advocating for district facilities that meet the needs of our community, and expanding our career and technical programs.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

The greatest challenges facing MISD are declining academic achievement, student safety, teacher retention, and the exponential growth of district enrollment.

The duty of the Board of Trustees is to evaluate the superintendent’s response to the district’s challenges, not to be the tactical leader in addressing them. Therefore, it is the Board’s responsibility to trust and empower our superintendent and her team to guide MISD in addressing each of these challenges. The Board of Trustees should support our superintendent’s efforts in addressing these issues by adhering to the principles of good governance, adopting and evaluating policy focused on addressing key issues, and evaluating progress using the newly adopted balanced scorecard.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

One of the tenets of my campaign has been a commitment to always doing “what’s best for kids.” I want what’s best for my kids and yours.

There have been quite a few people who have asked the question, “Whitney, what do you believe is best for kids?” So, here’s my answer.

What’s best for kids is a learning environment that is safe.

What’s best for kids is an academic curriculum that is curated to meet the needs of the student.

What’s best for kids is a community where parents are informed and engaged.

What’s best for kids is teachers and staff who feel valued, supported, and appropriately compensated.

What’s best for kids is facilities that allow for growth AND fiscal responsibility.

What’s best for kids is a board of trustees that works as a team and always champions what’s best for kids.

Krupala for kids…for every student, for every teacher, for every classroom!