MISD Place 5 candidate questionnaire: Bobby Soto

Mirror report

Name: Bobby Soto

Current profession: University Administration

Political Party: Non-Partisan Governing Body

Elected office sought: Midlothian ISD School Board Place 5

Previous political experience: Midlothian ISD School Board Place 5 Incumbent (3-year term)

Family: Married to my wife, Kim, and we have two children in MISD (Elementary & Middle School)

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I am seeking reelection to continue serving our community in this capacity. I strongly believe in service to others and so whether in this capacity or another, I will continue to seek out opportunities of servant leadership. Further, as a taxpayer and parent in the district to a sixth grader and third grader, I have a vested interest in the success of every student that calls Midlothian home.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

Having served in higher education for the past 18 years as well as having previous board experience, this valuable insight and perspective can be beneficial as we work to continue to build the district’s balanced scorecard that will shape our district’s upward trajectory for years to come.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Just like in any organization, there will always be opportunities for improvement and this election cycle is no different. Like the challenges mentioned below and using the analogy of a glass of water, I strive to see the glass half-full rather than half-empty and strongly believe that we all want what is best for our children.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Rather than “challenges,” I prefer to see these as opportunities to work collaboratively with my fellow trustees and our superintendent to address the following pressing matters: teacher/staff recruitment and retention, academic achievement, funding, student attendance, and growth management.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

My faith in Jesus Christ is especially important to me and defines who I am in every area of my life including my role as a husband, father, employee, community member, and trustee. I hope my commitment to serve all our students and parents in our community has been evident since my election to our school board in 2019. Humility, respect for others, and trustworthiness are character traits that I strive to possess and will always guide my tenure as a trustee.