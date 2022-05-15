Muñoz ends GOP precinct chair run

Midlothian resident Jais Muñoz has withdrawn from an upcoming election for an Ellis County Republican Party precinct chairmanship, according to a news release.

“After careful thought and much prayer, Jais Muñoz has decided to end his campaign for Republican Party Chairman of Precinct 1034,” the release states. “Because this decision comes after the withdrawal deadline, Jais will still appear on the ballot, but he requests, in a spirit of unity, that his supporters vote for J.J. Brookshire for Chairman of Precinct 1034.”

Muñoz is withdrawing in order to redouble his efforts in support of Ed Gardner’s campaign for a seat on the Midlothian City Council.

“With Gardner finishing second out of four candidates and thus qualifying for the June runoff election, Muñoz felt it imperative to focus on assisting Gardner,” the release states. “In addition, Muñoz continues his recovery from a series of health issues.”

The Ellis County Commissioners Court on Nov. 30 approved the new election precinct map for Ellis County. This created 59 election precincts. Of these, several are new and many others had their boundaries adjusted.

Midlothian’s Precinct 104 was renumbered 1034. The geographic boundaries are unchanged. The precinct is located entirely in Midlothian with boundaries consisting of U.S. Highway 287 to the north, FM 663 to the east, FM 875 to the south, and Waterworks and Ward Roads to the west.

Brookshire was first elected to serve as the Republican Party Chairman for Precinct 104 in 2017 and currently holds this position today along with serving as the Communications and Marketing Sub-committee Chairman for the Ellis County Republican Party.

When asked about Muñoz’s decision to withdraw from the race for Precinct Chair, Brookshire said, “I’m confident this was a difficult decision for Jais and know Ed Gardner’s campaign will benefit from his efforts. I look forward to nominating Jais as Precinct Vice-Chair and working with him to increase voter awareness and participation throughout Precinct 1034 in future elections.”