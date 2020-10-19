City Council Place 6 candidate questionnaire: Jacob Wallace

Mirror report

Name: Jacob Wallace

Current profession: Lawyer/Government Professor

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Midlothian City Council Place 6

Previous political experience: Board of Directors for Midlothian Economic Development and the Midlothian Higher Education Center Advisory Board

Family: I live in Midlothian with my wife, Stephanie, and our four sons, Coby (9), Alex (7), Henry (7) and Luke (5)

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I love this community and want to help it grow responsibly and continue to be the type of city where I want to live, work, and raise my family.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

My experience- I am a lawyer and government professor, so I understand the law and the role of government. I have also served on the Board of Directors of Midlothian Economic Development and many other boards, so I understand the tools the city has, the issues facing the city, and how to work within the structure of government to get results for our residents.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

The next few years will determine the next century in Midlothian. The key issue is finding the candidate who is best able immediately help the city address the challenges of growth, increasing diversity, and changing identity so we can preserve our city’s small town culture while creating a unique future that benefits all of our residents.

What are the greatest challenges facing the city/county and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

The greatest challenge facing our city is the lack of a shared vision for what our city should become. Our city has fallen into the trap of allowing others to define us. We need to come together and create a new vision for our city, then work continuously to make that vision a reality. I have proposed that Midlothian become The Entrepreneurship Capital of Texas, leveraging the Midlothian MILE and the new downtown developments to create a shared culture centered around developing and supporting local small businesses.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I am ready to hit the ground running on day 1 and work to help our city grow responsibly towards an even brighter future.