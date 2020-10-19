City Council Place 6 candidate questionnaire: Tiffany Robinson Carra

Mirror report

Name: Tiffany Robinson Carra

Current profession: Information Technology Professional

Political Party: Non Partisan Race

Elected office sought: Midlothian City Council Place 6

Previous political experience: Acting President Blue Water Oaks Property Owners Associate, Founding Board Member Texas Birth Networks and Texas Holistic Emergency Relief, active in previous political campaigns with the city of Midlothian including Art Pierard’s campaign.

Family: Husband Sean & two children (10 & 5)

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I am running for my children and neighbors. I want to help shape Midlothian to be the best it can be for them now and in the future. I am running because Art Pierard encouraged me to so many times before his death. I want to put my money where my mouth is after being actively engaged for 5 years with the city council.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

This is my favorite question because it allows me to let my hair down and let my feminine side show. None of my opponents are able to offer the feminine touch of a mom who has toted an infant, a toddler, a blanket, and activities to previous council meetings. During the last 5 years, I have engaged the council to a level that I am able to speak to most decision processes simply because I was present for them. Our current council offers no feminine touch and no representation for newer residents. I aim to change that.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Transparency is huge for me. When we moved to Midlothian there were no recordings of the city council meetings. Proactive communication with the council was hard to come by and this created a huge rift between the council and citizens. In the last 5 years, I have pushed for these recordings, often recording and live streaming meetings myself. Readily available information and clear, transparent communication are key to a successful citizen/council dynamic. My motto through this election has been, “Communication is the great uniter.” I firmly believe that to be true.

I want to continue to reduce our tax rate while providing necessary services . In 2018, I championed lowering the tax rate to accommodate the ever rising property values, attending a majority of the workshops. In 2019, I attended early workshops, and at that time the tax rate was lowered by 2 cents. This year, I have continued to attend the workshops, and it has been lowered another penny. I would like to see if we can continue that trend while providing the same level of service and benefits. We have approximately 3600 new homes approved to build. This will increase our population size by approximately 1/3. Balancing the property tax rate while balancing growth is essential.

What are the greatest challenges facing the city and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Growth is a huge concern for our town and I am aware of the citizens' concerns. A subset of growth that I see is balancing the needs and desires of our population without affecting the tax rate adversely. We have a growing call for more city services while reducing that tax burden on residents. It becomes a game of wants vs. needs. I believe the new community park will meet some of these needs. I would also love to see a non-profit type of community center. I further support a public library outside of the school system, but each of these will take creativity to accomplish without raising the property tax burden.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I am fiscally conservative and responsible. I have and will champion transparency, communication, and accountability. My candidacy wraps this up in a single package, including being a mother, having a feminine perspective, and a fresh outlook being a newer resident.