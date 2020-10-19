MISD Place 6 candidate questionnaire: Tami Tobey

Mirror report

Name: Tami Tobey

Current profession: Store Owner – E.T. Tobey Company

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Midlothian ISD School Board Place 6

Previous political experience: 3 and a half years experience now as School Board Trustee

Family: Spouse, Tim and 4 sons – Tyler, Tanner, Trevor & Taylor

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

To pay it forward. Teachers changed the trajectory of my life. They continue to do so daily for students, just like me, in our own MISD. I want to be an advocate for not only the students, but the teachers as well. Educators know that students don’t care what you know until they know that you care. ISD Administrators, in my opinion, have two sets of customers — students/taxpayers and teachers. We need to do a better job of listening, responding and serving both sets of those customers.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

With 15 plus years in board governance roles, I understand the important balance of holding leadership accountable. Both to the high expectations our community has for our district as well as being accessiblr to parents, teachers and students, whose hopes and concerns for our district must be heard. My prior service on boards and in the chair positions for the Midlothian Education Foundation and the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, and the past three years as an MISD school board trustee, have ensured I have the leadership skillset to make a difference in a board role, even when standing up for what is right can be very difficult.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Good governance, especially accountability and transparency. Voters consistently share with me their expectations that our school board trustees must 1.) thoughtfully consider the issues presented; 2.) seek out feedback from community members, and 3.) ask good and sometimes difficult questions of administration in open board meetings. I have pushed for transparency in the live-streaming of both our board meetings and the workshops where many important conversations take place. We must shine a light on those meetings so that our community can see and hear the consideration given to issues and the decisions made by our district that affect their families.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Ensuring rigorous academic standards as well as alternative learning options that allow all students to succeed and advance towards college or career readiness will continue to be a challenge and must be a primary focus for our district. As a board, we must set goals and policies that ensure our resources (your tax dollars) are being put towards the most effective solutions. This includes attracting and retaining the best teachers, adding career readiness programs, and ensuring our schools provide a safe space for learning. The immediate challenge of course will be complete and safe return of face to face learning and addressing the COVID slide for all students.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

My door is always open. I will care enough to listen and be the best advocate I can be for our students, teachers and taxpayers.