MISD Place 7 candidate questionnaire: Andrea Walton

Mirror report

Name: Andrea Walton

Current profession: Successful Business Owner for 15 years in Ellis County

Political Party: Fiscal Conservative, School Board is Non-Partisan

Elected office sought: Current Midlothian ISD Trustee, Place 7

Previous Experience: Place 7 Trustee for the last three years, School Board Secretary, Earned Master Trustee Designation from Leadership TASB, Delegate Assembly, Legislative Advisory Council, City/ School Joint Committee, School PTO President at Vitovsky, and JR Irvin Elementary, Midlothian Economic Development Board for 9 years, FFA Booster, Soccer Booster, Volleyball Booster, Ellis County Advocacy Center, Hall of Honor 8 years, Midlothian Chamber Member.

Family: Aggie Husband, Aggie Junior (daughter), a high school senior (daughter) and a high school freshman (son).

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I am seeking re-election to finish what we have started: Greater safety for all teachers and students. Enhancing communication with families, including a crisis management communication plan. A consistent approach to social and emotional wellness for all students and greater tracking for bullying reports. Increased benefits for teachers and an agile learning environment focused on student achievement. We have blessings in our community with many resources, the best teachers and staff, engaged parents! We continue to celebrate as we continually raise our standards! I love that we have the best facilities, but I care more deeply about what is happening inside our classrooms and counseling offices, and that every conversation is focused on your student. “Your Kids Are My Why”

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I am a Veteran. I am a successful small business owner, a mom of 3 kids and wife of an MHS graduate.(1989) My commitment, and passion for kids is deep because I didn’t always have someone cheering for me, I desire for EVERY student to know they have a cheerleader. Teachers need cheerleaders too! I am present, engaged and I listen to each person. I welcome different points of view for a stronger Midlothian. The Texas Realtors Association interviewed ALL candidates, they endorsed me as their candidate for Place 7. The past five Mayors of Midlothian have endorsed and encouraged me, along with the Mayor of Red Oak and the Mayor of Ovilla.

I have never wavered in my desire to serve on the school board, my attendance is near perfect for the past three years of board meetings, with preparation and healthy dialogue.

The Master Trustee designation was awarded to me by the Texas Association of School Boards. I have worked with Leadership ISD Board Presidents on diversity and inclusion across the state. My living room has been a casual meeting place for hundreds of parents and teachers sharing, celebrating and trusting me on issues that matter most to them.

Serving as a board member on the Ellis County Advocacy Board allows me to see how education, law enforcement and parents come together for the benefit of students across the county. I believe in the “whole student” and celebrate the Arts, higher standards in academics and business partnerships for learning life skills in our classrooms.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Our number one focus is the safety and education of all students. We continue to balance the issues of communicating in real time and customer service to meet the needs of our stakeholders. The most important factor we all must value is the role of the teacher, which is dynamic in this Covid world. We value teachers, and must look to greater benefits and support for the industry as a whole, MISD has the best teachers and staff, but we should be leading the way in this volatile time.

As a community we face the challenges of growth, a legislative session that will focus on school finance. We balance mental health and the social well-being of students in a stressful world of technology, cyberbullying and bullying reports that are prevalent.

Our job is to deliver quality education that parents, and community members can see with trust, transparency, experience, and equity.

As a school board, our energy should always be guided by what is best for kids and our decisions should always be focused on delivering results to families. It is about relationships, conversations and each person has a voice that matters. We desire your point of view, your engagement and your support. We are FAMILY, ONE Midlothian.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Midlothian ISD is the largest employer in our city and our tax burden to property owners is the greatest challenge. Good relationships between the school district and the city and county are imperative. We must work together for the greater good, for results and I treat your money like it is my own. I talk regularly with county officials and I sit on the City/School Committee that works with city council and the Mayor to apprise of economic development and look for ways to share resources to leverage tax dollars.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I am honored to have served the last three years and I humbly ask for your vote to serve another term. I deeply care about the students in Midlothian, the future of our schools and the teachers that live, play and work here. I have no plans ever to seek higher office, serving teachers and students is the greatest role around!

My campaign has been positive, focused on a vision of leadership and shared goals, higher standards, sharing my past accomplishments and always celebrating community! I am focused on student achievement. “Your Kids Are My Why”