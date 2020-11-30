Runoff to fill final City Council seat

The seventh and final available seat on the Midlothian City Council has been vacant since last February, when councilmember Art Pierard lost his life in a horrific traffic accident that stunned the city just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott postponed the municipal election, which is customarily held in May, to November through an executive order, and none of the four Place 6 candidates on the ballot won a majority vote in the Nov. 3 general election. However, the empty seat will finally be filled following this coming Tuesday’s City Council runoff election between Hud Hartson and Tiffany Robinson Carra.

In the Nov. 3 election, Hartson was the top vote-getter with 6,595 votes or 45.54 percent, but not enough to gain a majority and avoid a runoff. Carra was second with 4,052 votes or 27.98 percent to advance to the runoff, while Jacob Wallace was third and Allen Moorman was fourth.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff election will complete the unexpired term of the late Pierard, whose Place 6 term is up for re-election on May 1, 2021. Therefore, the winner will turn around in five months and defend his or her seat. The filing deadline for the 2021 election is Feb. 12.

Both candidates are running for office for the first time.

Hartson, a Dallas police officer and a former small business owner in Midlothian, says he has 14 years of proven servant leadership and has been very active in following city and school board matters.

“Having spent over 40 years living in Midlothian, I know where we came from, have relationships with community leaders and have made it a point to be welcoming to new city residents over the years,” Hartson said. “My opponent is very new to the city and thus doesn’t have an adequate feel for our long history that is needed to carry us into this period of growth.”

Carra said she was actively involved in helping the late Pierard win election to the City Council and previous city campaigns. She said she is running because Pierard encouraged her to do so many times before his death, and noted that there are no women currently on the City Council.

“During the last 5 years, I have engaged the council to a level that I am able to speak to most decision processes simply because I was present for them,” Carra said. “Our current council offers no feminine touch and no representation for newer residents. I aim to change that.”

Early voting continues through Friday at the Midlothian Conference Center at 1 Community Circle, with the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is next Tuesday, Dec. 8.