Letter: Support for Carra

I endorse Tiffany Carra for Midlothian City Council Place 6. Tiffany and I met while I was serving as a Midlothian City Councilman in 2015. Her passion and energy for Midlothian was clear even then. She has made it clear that she was involved because she wanted what was best for her family and the community. Since then I have interacted with Tiffany from both sides of the dais. She has continually been engaged and committed to seeking the truth in Midlothian city affairs and sharing it with citizens the entire time.

It is refreshing to have young families and mothers that want to be involved in the community. I have long encouraged Tiffany to be involved with positive change by serving Midlothian, and I am pleased that she has taken the initiative and happy to support here. I ask that you do the same.

TJ Henley/Midlothian

I endorse Tiffany Carra for Place 6 on City Council. Tiffany and I first met with my involvement in Keep Midlothian Beautiful, then further connected with Ellis County Women in Business. Over the years, I have seen Tiffany engage the city on many levels - from helping plan a less-littered city, to fighting for fair taxation within city boundaries. She has continuously made a positive impact on the City of Midlothian.

Tiffany is educated, articulate, and forward thinking. When a problem is presented, she digs in to educate herself and goes above and beyond to find the truth. She examines problems from every angle and brings creative solutions to the table. I appreciate her forward thinking, and her ability to problem solve with a balanced and fair result in mind for all. She is already an asset to all who meet her, and would certainly be an asset to the current city council, as well as all citizens of Midlothian. Please join in me in supporting Tiffany Robinson Carra for Place 6 on the Midlothian City Council. She enthusiastically has my vote in the run off election Nov 23 - Dec 8.

Krystal Hughes/Midlothian