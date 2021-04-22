Letter: Supporting Tiffany Carra

Midlothian Mirror

I am excited to support Tiffany Carra for Place 6 on the Midlothian City Council. I didn't meet Tiffany in church or walking the neighborhood. I met her while getting my own questions answered at candidate forums, candidate meets and greets and being active at the polls. Community involvement is not new because she is running for office - she has been actively engaged as a citizen for the past 5 years. Tiffany is an excellent communicator; and is also talented at listening to views that differ from her own in respectful and meaningful ways. She will be a faithful voice for families, mothers and women on the City Council, and I look forward to hearing that strong community voice more often.

Amber Knott/Midlothian