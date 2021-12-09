Letter: Praise for local officer

Midlothian Mirror

I am Aiden Toon, a 12-year-old Boy Scout with Troop 512 in Midlothian. I recently read your newspaper's article from Oct. 25, 2021. I want to thank you and Bill Spinks for the interesting article and praises that you gave Police Officer Chris Douglas.

I am the Den Chief for a group of Cub Scout Wolves. My mother is Den Leader. She and I talked with Officer Douglas and he made arrangements for our Cub Scouts to have a tour of the Police Station. Officer Douglas was there to lead our tour and he stressed the importance of "Service Above Self."

Your well-written article told about all the ways that Officer Douglas practices this motto in his everyday life as a police officer and citizen of our community. I certainly hope Officer Douglas wins this award as he deserves it.

Aiden Toon/Midlothian