Opinion: The experience of 4H and the Future Farmers of America

Macie Wimbish

You make your way into the holding area, your nerves are high as you're ready to prance into the ring.

This is your chance to shine, keep your eyes on the judge and do the best you can do. This is just a glimpse of what it is like for every 4H and FFA participant who is involved in livestock programs, as they approach their chance to show off the livestock they raised.

Getting up in the morning, feeding animals and getting ready for school is a part of many ag members’ everyday routine. School ends and you have to hustle out to get back home and back in the barn. Walking, training, and feeding day in and day out in order to get your project to where it needs to be. As show season creeps closer and closer you get more serious about how to prepare and what needs to be done.

The State of Texas has The State Fair of Texas, Fort Worth Livestock Show & Rodeo, San Angelo Livestock Show, San Antonio Livestock Show, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and Austin Livestock and Rodeo.

Judges will judge the livestock on their market ability to sell from the meat product, fat quality, muscle mass, skeletal structure and overall attractiveness. Students will practice their showmanship skills for months to present their animal as show ready. Preparing animals for show day means a tireless day in day out work effort. These animals are pampered, washed, and cared for like no other for these animals are something we take such great pride in to be the best. Livestock kids know the value and the purpose of livestock and keep the pride of Agriculture and caring for stock as their endless motto of care and respect for animals while in their care. Learning to feed, exercise, grow and maintain hair, and walk animals is just a part of the program.

Responsibility, hard work and dedication are taught when kids learn to be more selfless and care for something that needs their day in day out attention. Livestock Shows are like the playoffs in football, where you get to see who hit the mark as the best of the best in the livestock industry.

This month, Fort Worth is the first major livestock show that many members of 4H and FFA participate in. This year's Fort Worth livestock show will take place at the Fort Worth Stock show and rodeo grounds, in Fort Worth, TX. Citizens from all across Texas will be able to visit the many livestock shows presented from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5.

The livestock show is known for its incredible competition, as 4H and FFA kids from all over the State of Texas will bring the best of the best to compete for the coveted title of Grand Champion. There will be competitions that range from goats, lambs, steers, heifers, chickens and pigs and many more. All with their primary goal to make the Sale Of Champions Auction. In 2020 The Grand Champion Steer earned a jaw dropping $300,000!

If you are interested in finding more information about the livestock show you can visit their website at fwssr.com. Come out and support some hardworking livestock enthusiasts and see what it takes to earn the title of Grand Champion in the Livestock World.