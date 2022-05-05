Letter: Rep. Brian Harrison endorses Mike Dillow

Midlothian Mirror

State Representative Brian Harrison, who has multiple children who attend Midlothian Independent School District (MISD), announced his endorsement of Mike Dillow for MISD School Board Place 4. This is Rep. Harrison’s first local endorsement since joining the Texas Legislature last year after winning a special election in which he earned the support of an overwhelming majority of Midlothian voters.

In the wake of blatant taxpayer funded indoctrination across the nation of school children by liberal special interests and corrupt unions, Rep. Harrison believes the battleground for the future of our state and country is local school boards. It has never been more important to elect principled, conservative leaders to protect the next generation.

Statement from Rep. Brian Harrison: “School Board elections are crucial for the future of Texas. As an MISD parent, I’m proud to endorse Mike Dillow for Midlothian School Board. Mike will put our children’s education first, empower parents with full transparency, support teachers, lower taxes, fight the liberal special interests, and keep CRT out of our schools. Mike is the experienced leader we need, and I urge conservatives in Midlothian to join me in voting Mike Dillow for School Board.”

Statement by Mike Dillow: “I am deeply honored to receive Representative Harrison’s endorsement for school board. His support is further evidence of the growing momentum and excitement for our campaign, and I’m proud to partner with him and so many other true conservatives to empower parents, protect students, support teachers, and be a fierce advocate for taxpayers in MISD.”

Background: Rep. Harrison was first elected in a special election in September 2021 and is the GOP Nominee for the November Election. Following his overwhelming victory where he earned over 70% of the Election Day vote in Midlothian, and 70% of Republican vote districtwide, with a 55% overall win, Rep. Harrison had no one file against him in the Republican Primary or the November General Election. Rep. Harrison is a strong, conservative voice in the Texas House of Representatives, where he has been leading the fight to protect liberty against tyrannical COVID mandates since the day he was sworn in, and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus