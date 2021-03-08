MHS grad Girard all over infield

Barbara Boxleitner

Mirror correspondent

The Tabor College (Kan.) baseball team has benefited from Drake Girard's versatility.

The Midlothian High School graduate has been effective as a pitcher and infielder.

The sophomore has been playing third base, where he started six consecutive games after playing two at second base to open the season.

The 6-foot-2 Girard, who entered the program as a shortstop, moved to third base his first year, when he hit .273 in 54 games with one home run and 19 runs batted in. He had a 3-0 pitching record and 1.23 earned run average and a .922 fielding percentage in 166 chances.

He had a 4-1 record — tying for the team lead in wins — and 3.09 ERA during the shortened 2020 season. He hit .200 with eight RBIs in 18 games.

"I'm willing to play wherever," he said. "I'm trying to do what's best for my team."

He started this year with an eight-game hitting streak, batting .375 with four RBIs. Among Tabor's starters, he has one of the lowest strikeout totals per at-bats and one of the better on-base and slugging percentages.

He credited his mental approach for his hitting success.

"The more I play and the older I get, I'm seeing it (the ball) better and better," said Girard, who typically is in the middle of the batting order. "My approach is (hit) middle away."

"The middle of the order sees curveballs and offspeed," he said. "I try to put the ball in play as much as I can."

He said he was 175 pounds as a freshman but has bulked up to 210. "I realized I'm more of a third baseman now. I need to get a third baseman's body. That was kind of my choice," he said, noting that corner infielders usually supply power.

Though he hadn't pitched through the first eight games, he said he did warm up as a closer for one of the Feb. 23 games.

Volleyball

Western Texas College defensive specialist Halle Ghazel had 10 digs against Midland College. The freshman out of Midlothian High had one set assist and one service ace.

Freshman middle blocker Camryn Hill had three kills for LeTourneau University against Jarvis Christian. The Midlothian alumna also had a dig.

University of Texas at San Antonio outside hitter Kelsey Carpenter had one kill and one dig against North Texas. The freshman played for Midlothian Heritage.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.