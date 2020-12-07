Archie fits in at Georgia Southern

Barbara Boxleitner

Mirror correspondent

In his third basketball program in three years, Kaden Archie thinks he has found the right fit.

The junior out of Midlothian High School is playing for Georgia Southern University this season after playing for Texas Christian as a freshman and University of Texas at El Paso as a sophomore.

"They were all learning experiences," said the 6-foot-6 Archie, whose 23 points led players from both teams in Saturday's win over University of South Carolina Upstate. "I feel like my role is the largest it's been."

"I feel I'm more comfortable. It makes it a whole lot easier for me to focus," he said.

He transferred from TCU after playing sparingly and averaged nearly 16 minutes a game in starting seven of 25 games for UTEP. He averaged 3.6 points, twice reaching a high of 11.

"You're always going to be frustrated if you don't have clarity in your role," he said. "I feel like this is just the start. I was never presented with the opportunity to show them (other coaches)."

He has been given his turn at Georgia Southern, where Archie said he is playing at least 15 pounds lighter than he was at UTEP. He spent the off-season getting leaner and said he is "able to move better" now.

Georgia Southern head men's basketball coach Brian Burg said he saw Archie play when he was at TCU and kept an eye on him since.

"He's a very dynamic player and extremely athletic," he said. "Kaden has the ability to play all over the court. He's extremely versatile. He's going to have a bright future here."

Archie started the first three games (3-0). During the opener, he tied for the team lead with 16 points and added four rebounds, two steals and one assist. He tied for the team lead with 14 points in the next game and had three rebounds.

Early on in his career, "I wanted to force a lot of buckets," he said, but now "I'm slowing down and making the right decisions. I'm being aggressive."

Football

Jack Freeman started at center for University of Houston against Tulane, University of Central Florida and Cincinnati. The sophomore, who competed for Midlothian Heritage High, also played against Navy.

West Texas A & M University freshman linebacker JT Cavender made one tackle and assisted on two against Oklahoma Panhandle. The former Panther played in three games.

