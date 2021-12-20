HHS grad Lee gives Titans experience

Barbara Boxleitner

Mirror correspondent

Vincent Lee brings a veteran presence to the California State University-Fullerton men's basketball team.

On the roster of 13, the Midlothian Heritage High School graduate is among three who have been with the Titans for three years.

"He's a much more mature young man," said Dedrique Taylor, Cal State-Fullerton head men's basketball coach. "He's understanding how he impacts the game."

Knowing his place in the program, the junior forward prepared accordingly during the summer. "I spent a little more time on conditioning," Lee said. "I knew I'd probably have a bit of an extended role."

He spent time biking and running, including doing sprints to improve his explosiveness during transitions on the court.

At 6-foot-8, the second tallest on the team, he spent at least an hour a day during skills workouts. "Finishing around the basket, working on touch shots and working on moves I'll be doing during the game," he said, "and shooting after that."

Through 10 games, he averaged 7.5 points per game, fourth on the squad. He reached double figures in scoring three times, with his season high of 18 points in the opener to lead the team. He had nine rebounds, second most for the Titans that game.

"You can count on the fact that he is going to work hard," Taylor said. "You're going to get the same type of energy."

Lee hasn't been shooting as much as he did last year, when he averaged 9.9 points. "I'm focused on being as efficient as possible with the shots I get," he said.

The team plays mostly man coverage, and he typically "guards the more athletic post guy," according to the coach.

His defensive role is a bit different. "I have to step out and guard the perimeter players more than I have in the past," said Lee, whose 4.8 rebounds per game ranked second on the Titans.

More men's basketball

Through 10 games, Da'vione Stafford led Arlington Baptist University by averaging 18.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. He competed for the Jaguars.

Women's volleyball

McMurry University sophomore outside hitter Kaylie Vasil is on the all-American Southwest Conference second team. Out of Midlothian High, she averaged a team-high 3.36 kills per set, which ranked sixth in the conference.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com