HHS grad helps TWU to tourney win

Katherine Adelmann played a part in the Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team securing its first win of the fall season.

The Midlothian Heritage High School graduate shot 150 (81-69) to tie for 10th in the Oct. 12-13 Sydney Cox Invitational. The freshman was third among the Lady Rams, who prevailed by two strokes in the nine-team field. The 69 was the team's low score — by three strokes — for the tournament and Adelmann's season best.

"I wasn't surprised I was going to do better because I made a promise to myself (to do better)," she said. "I was a little surprised because of my first-day score."

Indeed, her 81 was the team's high score for the event. Three double bogeys were costly that first day.

She said the course on the second day was more to her liking because it resembled the ones back home. She cited the "soft greens" and said, "The fairways are pretty open but had less trees."

She finished the tournament with seven birdies, which tied for second most among the individuals. All the birdies came on the second day, when she had one double bogey. "I had one bad hole," she said. "It was because I took the wrong club, and I double bogeyed it. I did come back from it."

The 5-foot-2 Adelmann changed her swing during the summer to prepare for college play. Because she has back problems, she started rotating her hips more so that her swing was more like an arc than a dip. She said she has been driving the ball 270 yards, a gain of 50 yards.

Her short game has been a main focus for continued improvement. "I would be a little unsure what club to pick," said Adelmann, who carded 249 (86-81-82) to tie for eighth, and fourth among the Lady Rams, in the Oct. 5-6 Dornick Hills Classic. "I didn't know how to bump and run."

With the fall schedule complete, she has been practicing five days and playing 18 holes a week.

Women's soccer

Freshman Mackenzie Jones started all eight games she played for Bacone College. The forward out of Midlothian Heritage scored once.

