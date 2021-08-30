Garvin jumps right into ETBU lineup

Barbara Boxleitner

Mirror correspondent

During the spring Garrett Garvin was among the true freshmen to play regularly for the East Texas Baptist University men's soccer team.

The Midlothian Heritage High School graduate is striving for more playing time this season.

An attacking midfielder who played on the right and in the center, Garvin started four of the nine games he played and scored once.

"For the most part, I was pretty happy and playing a lot as a freshman," he said. "My main goal is to be a starter for this season. I want to be sure to play a lot."

He started his last three games and logged a season-high 90 minutes in the finale, when he scored the team's lone goal in defeat.

His previous high in minutes was 89 during a start in his second game, and he played 85 minutes in his second-to-last appearance.

"My (field) vision has improved greatly, from small, simple passes to seeing the bigger picture," Garvin said. "Mostly we're possession oriented."

The left-footer also has improved his ball skills. "I really never dribbled or shot with my right foot," he said. "I've had to dribble and shoot way more with my right foot."

This summer he practiced 45 to 90 minutes three times a week. "It was more passing and dribbling than cone drills," he said.

He ran two miles almost daily. "I feel I'm more in shape," he said.

More men's soccer

Freshman Nicholas Arenare had an assist in the opener for Central Christian College of Kansas. The forward played for Midlothian High.

Football

Landon Ledbetter is a redshirt freshman quarterback for Henderson State University. He played for Midlothian Heritage.

Former Jaguar Coby James is a freshman offensive lineman for Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

Past Panther Jace Martin is a freshman tight end for Eastern New Mexico University.

Women's volleyball

Samantha Rodgers of Sam Houston State University had three digs and two kills against San Diego State. The sophomore outside and right side hitter from Midlothian High added two block assists.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.