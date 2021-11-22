MHS graduate Garner earns starting role

Barbara Boxleitner

Mirror correspondent

A reserve during the spring season, Sydnee Garner was a starter this fall for the University of Texas at Tyler women's soccer team.

The Midlothian High School graduate started 14 of 15 games, tied for second most among the freshmen, after starting one of eight games during the spring.

The attacking midfielder ranked sixth in minutes played, third among the freshmen. She played a career-high 91 minutes in the season finale.

"The first full season was just a really good experience," she said.

Garner said she improved most in her dribbling. "Last year I'd find someone to pass the ball to," she said. "Now I'm more of a dribbler."

She scored her lone goal of the season against Texas A & M International, a low ball off her dominant right foot to the corner of the net. "I received the ball at the top of the 18," she said. "The goalkeeper had her defense in front. She kind of wasn't expecting it."

The goal broke a scoreless game, eventually won 2-1 by UT Tyler. "That really brought the energy up for the game," said Garner, whose only assist came in the opener.

More women's soccer

Senior midfielder Brittiney Gardner finished third in scoring for Erskine College. The Midlothian Heritage product matched her career high of three goals and one assist.

Freshman forward Abby Powers started four of the 13 games she played for Texas Woman's University. The Midlothian alumna had two assists, which came in consecutive victories.

Jasmine Rodriguez started four of the 11 games she played for Garden City Community College (Kan.). The freshman defender played for Midlothian.

Women's basketball

Out of Midlothian Heritage, sophomore guard Blythe Williams had six rebounds, one steal and one block in the University of Texas at Dallas opener.

Southwestern University forward Hallie Mayfield had three rebounds and two points against University of North Texas Dallas. The sophomore competed for Midlothian.

Women's cross country

Freshman Cheyenne Corbitt finished second among Fort Scott Community College's entries in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region VI Championship 5K, only her second race of the season. Previously at Midlothian, she finished 45th in 23 minutes, 11.1 seconds.

Senior Kaylie Wheeless placed fifth among Henderson State University's entries and 92nd overall in the Great American Conference Championship 5k. The Midlothian graduate finished in 21:58.7, her fastest 5K time since October 2019.

