Griffin named to all-tourney team at Angelo State

Mirror report

SAN ANGELO — Five players on the Angelo State University Rambelles soccer team, including freshman midfielder Mariah Griffin of Midlothian, were named to the All-Lone Star Conference Tournament Team following ASU's 1-0 victory over Dallas Baptist University in the championship game on Nov. 14.

For ASU, along with Griffin, defender Kylie Hampton of Frisco, midfielders Katelin Heise and Avery McNeme of Lubbock, and midfielder/forward Madison Stokes of Amarillo made the All-LSC Tournament Team. McNeme was also named the Tournament MVP.

They led the Rambelles to their second straight LSC Tournament title, and ASU claimed the LSC's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship for the first time since 2018.

See more details on angelosports.com and on the LSC website.