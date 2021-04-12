MHS grad Lewis earns GAC honor

Mirror report

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State University volleyball's Aleksandra Rodic, Grace Shehadeh, Ruthie Forson, and Skylor Lewis have all been named honorable mention All-Great American Conference selections as announced last Wednesday by the league office.

The Savage Storm saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night in a five-set loss in the first round of the GAC Tournament.

Lewis, a freshman outside hitter from Midlothian, was second on the team in kills per set with 2.48 kps while also chipping in 2.79 digs per set on defense.

She posted four double-digit kill matches, with a season-high of 13 kills, while also posting four double-digit dig outings with a season-high of 16. She would finish the season with three double-doubles.

Rodic, a senior outside hitter from Belgrade, Serbia, was SE's top attacker on the season with 2.84 kills per set while adding 2.77 digs per set on defense as well as eight total blocks.

She posted double-digit kills in five of the 11 matches on the season, including a career-high 21 in the first-round GAC Tourney loss at Northwestern Oklahoma State. She would also crack double-figures in digs seven times, and completing five double-doubles.

Shehadeh, a senior libero from Plano, Texas, ranked third in the league in digs per set with 5.84 on the year which ranks as the second-best single season in school history.

She posted double-digit digs in all 11 matches, cracking the 20 mark seven times, and the 30 plateau twice, including a career-best 37 against NWOSU in the conference tournament.

Forson, a freshman setter from Denton, Texas, was sixth in the GAC in assists with 9.19 per set, while adding 1.53 kills per set on the offensive side of the net, along with 2.42 digs per set and 17 total blocks on defense.

She had 30-or-more assists in all but one match on the season, and finished the season with seven double-doubles, two of them on assists and kills, while five were assists and digs.