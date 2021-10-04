Move to back row keeps Lewis on floor

Barbara Boxleitner

Mirror correspondent

Skylor Lewis has continued her impressive volleyball play into the fall season.

An all-Great American Conference honorable mention selection during the spring, the Midlothian High School graduate ranks among the conference leaders.

As of Sept. 28, the Southeastern Oklahoma State University defensive specialist/outside hitter ranked second in the conference with 3.38 kills per set and 17th with 2.67 digs per set.

"She has a really heavy hand," Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball coach Nicole Solum-Mitchell said. "She's really quite powerful."

"She is one of my top passers. She's a great defender," the coach said. "Serve receive is more of her specialty."

The 5-foot-8 Lewis has excelled offensively despite a position change to defensive specialist/libero after she said she suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain her senior year of high school. Though she didn't require surgery, she was in a walking boot and on crutches for a month, she said, followed by another month in the boot.

"I wasn't able to jump," she said about the change from outside hitter. "I was just happy to be playing again."

The time as libero kept her on the court until her ankle was healthy enough for her to return to hitter. During the spring she was second on the team in digs and third in kills.

This season Lewis had at least 10 kills in eight of the first 10 matches and 10 or more digs in six. She had six double doubles.

She led the team with a career-high 19 kills in the opener and added 15 digs. She had a career-high 18 digs and had 18 kills against Ferris State.

"I've become a more aggressive hitter," Lewis said. "They've (coaches) pushed me to be more aggressive on balls people think I won't be able to score on."

She wears ankle braces when she plays and does preventative exercises, mostly with resistance bands, to keep from reinjuring the ankle.

More women's volleyball

Redshirt freshman Karena Tipton had seven total blocks for Texas A & M University-Commerce against St. Edwards. The Midlothian Heritage alumna added two kills.

Lubbock Christian University outside hitter Sage Post had 10 kills against Midwestern State. The Midlothian resident also had a block assist.

Women's soccer

Mariah Griffin started two of the seven games she played for Angelo State University. The freshman forward out of Midlothian High had one assist.

University of the Ozarks defender Jordan Phillippi played in two games. The senior competed for Midlothian.

