Practices begin for MISD fall sports

The thermometer may not indicate it, but the calendar doesn’t lie: It’s time for local schools to begin practice for fall sports seasons.

Volleyball practice, and football practice for those schools that did not participate in spring football, began Monday morning, the first day authorized by the University Interscholastic League. Also beginning fall drills are cross country and team tennis.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the UIL to stagger football schedules, with 4A and smaller schools opening their seasons on time and Class 5A and 6A schools starting four weeks later. This season, with vaccines widely available but with protocols still in place, all schools will start as scheduled.

The Midlothian and Heritage volleyball teams will be the first to launch their new seasons.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Duncanville on Monday, Aug. 9 for their first non-district match of the season at 6:30 p.m. and will travel to Keller Timber Creek on Tuesday. The HHS Jaguars will also open on the road, at Kennedale at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and at Kaufman at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

District play for the Jags will begin on Friday, Sept. 10 at home against Alvarado. The district schedule for MHS will also begin on Sept. 10.

The MHS football team will hold a preseason scrimmage against Mansfield High at Anderson Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 19, then will begin their season on the road Friday, Aug. 27 at Fort Worth Brewer. Their first home game of the season will be the following Friday, Sept. 3 against Forney at MISD Multipurpose Stadium at 7 p.m.

Heritage will open its season at home Aug. 27 against Class 5A Everman at 7 p.m., then will start a grueling gantlet of games against 4A powerhouse teams: at Kennedale Sept. 3, home against Decatur Sept. 10, at Melissa Sept. 17 and home against Springtown Sept. 24.