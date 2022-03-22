Hall of Honor Banquet set for Saturday

Mirror report

After almost two years of not being able to host their annual community banquet, the Midlothian ISD Hall of Honor Board will honor an outstanding group of inductees to the MISD Athletics Hall of Honor.

The individuals and teams inducted will be honored during a special event and dinner this Saturday, March 26 at Heritage High School at 4000 FM 1387. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner and program to start at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $45 each and may be purchased online at https://www.midlothianhoh.com/tickets .

In September, new members of the MISD Athletics Hall of Honor were introduced. They are Lexi Ball (powerlifting), Joyce Curtis (track), Ryan Mentzel (football and baseball), the 1966 boys’ track and field team, the 1980-1988 boys’ cross country teams, coach Austin Guest (soccer), and Jim Norris (athletic program supporter).

The Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor was established in 2014 to celebrate athletes, coaches, teams, and supporters who have distinguished themselves through excellence in athletics.

New construction at MISD Multipurpose Stadium will house the MISD Athletics Hall of Honor. The new facility is expected to be completed in time for the 2022 football season.

In addition to the induction ceremony, the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor Board will award scholarships to the athletes that currently attend Midlothian ISD. The scholarships are a way to honor athletes who gave their heart and soul for Midlothian ISD Athletics.