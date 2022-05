MISD sets summer camp schedule

Mirror report

Midlothian and Heritage High Schools have announced their schedule of summer camps for 2022.

Each camp is listed below with dates, times, registration deadline and cost. All camps will be held at each high school campus. Registration is available online at https://midlothianisd.store.rankone.com/camp/list .

---

Midlothian High School

Midlothian Panther Girls Basketball Camp (Incoming 1st-9th)

May 31 - June 3, Basketball (F), 5:00pm - 7:00pm, May 30, $75.00

MIDLO BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP - 2022

June 1 - 3, Basketball (M), 12:00am - 12:00am, May 31, $75.00

Panther Pride Football Camp (Incoming 1st-6th Grade)

May 31 - June 3, Football (M), 6:00pm - 8:00pm, May 31, $75.00

MIDLO BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP

June 1 - 3, Basketball (M), 8:30am - 4:00pm, May 31, $75.00

Midlothian Panthers Boys Basketball Camp (Incoming 6th-9th Grade)

June 1 - 3, Basketball (M), 9:00am - 12:00pm, May 31, $75.00

Panther Boys Basketball Camp (Incoming 1st-5th Grade)

June 1 - 3, Basketball (M), 1:00pm - 4:00pm, May 31, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Softball Camp (Incoming 3rd-6th Grade) All Skills

June 6 - 9, Softball (F), 12:00am - 12:00am, June 5, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Softball Camp (Incoming K-2nd Grade) Little Campers

June 6 - 9, Softball (F), 12:00am - 12:00am, June 5, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Middle School Strength & Conditioning Camp

June 6 - July 20, Strength and Conditioning (C), 6:30am - 8:00am, June 5, $150.00

Midlothian Panther Soccer Camp (Incoming K-5th grade)

June 6 - 9, Soccer (C), 8:00am - 10:30am, June 5, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Baseball Camp (Incoming 1st-5th grade)

June 6 - 9, Baseball (M), 9:00am - 11:00am, June 5, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Olympic High School Strength & Conditioning Camp

June 6 - July 20, Strength and Conditioning (C), 10:15am - 11:45am, June 5, $150.00

Midlothian Panther Soccer Camp (Incoming 6th-9th)

June 6 - 9, Soccer (C), 11:30am - 2:00pm, June 5, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Baseball Camp (Incoming 6th-9th grade)

June 6 - 9, Baseball (M), 12:30pm - 2:30pm, June 5, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Softball Camp (Advanced)

June 6 - 9, Softball (F), 6:00pm - 8:30pm, June 5, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Wrestling Camp (Incoming 7th-9th)

June 13 - 16, Wrestling (C), 7:00am - 9:00am, June 12, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Wrestling Camp (Incoming 1st - 6th)

June 13 - 16, Wrestling (C), 7:00am - 9:00am, June 12, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Volleyball Camp (Incoming 3rd-6th grade)

July 18 - 20, Volleyball (F), 8:00am - 11:00am, July 17, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Volleyball Camp (Incoming 7th & 8th grade)

July 18 - 20, Volleyball (F), 12:00pm - 3:00pm, July 17, $75.00

Panther Pride Football Camp (Incoming 7th-9th)

July 25 - 28, Football (M), 8:00am - 10:30am, July 25, $75.00

Midlothian Panther Volleyball Freshman Camp

July 26 – 28

---

Heritage High School

Heritage Youth Football Camp (Incoming 1st - 6th Graders)

May 31 - June 3, Football (M), 6:00pm - 8:00pm, May 30, $75.00

Heritage Boys Soccer (Incoming 1st-5th grade)

June 1 – 3, Soccer (M), 8:00am - 10:00am, May 31, $60.00

Heritage Jaguar Boys Basketball Camp (Incoming 7th-9th Grade)

June 1 - 3, Basketball (M), 9:00am - 11:00am, May 31, $60.00

Heritage Softball Camp (Incoming 1st - 6th Grade)

June 1 - 3, Softball (F), 10:00am - 12:00pm, May 31, $60.00

Heritage Jaguar Boys Basketball Camp (Incoming 1st-6th Grade)

June 1 - 3, Basketball (M), 1:00pm - 3:00pm, May 31, $60.00

Heritage Softball Camp (Incoming 7th - 9th Grade)

June 1 - 3, Softball (F), 1:30pm - 3:30pm, May 31, $60.00

Heritage Girls Soccer (Incoming 1st-5th grade)

June 6 - 9, Soccer (F), 8:00am - 10:00am, June 5, $75.00

Heritage Jaguar Volleyball Camp (Incoming 7th-9th grade)

June 6 - 9, Volleyball (F), 8:30am - 11:00am, June 5, $75.00

Heritage Baseball Camp (Incoming 2nd-6th grade)

June 6 - 9, Baseball (M), 9:00am - 11:00am, June 5, $75.00

Heritage Jaguar Volleyball Camp (Incoming 1st-6th grade)

June 6 - 9, Volleyball (F), 1:00pm - 3:00pm, June 5, $75.00

Heritage Baseball Camp (Incoming 7th-9th grade)

June 6 - 9, Baseball (M), 1:00pm - 3:00pm, June 5, $75.00

Heritage Girls Soccer (Incoming 6th-9th grade)

June 6 - 9, Soccer (F), 6:00pm - 8:30pm, June 5, $75.00

Heritage Boys Soccer (Incoming 6th-9th grade)

June 13 - 16, Soccer (M), 8:00am - 10:00am, June 12, $75.00

Heritage Jaguar Girls Basketball Camp (Incoming 1st-6th grade)

June 13 - 16, Basketball (F), 8:30am - 10:30am, June 12, $75.00

Heritage Jaguar Girls Basketball Camp (Incoming 7th-9th grade)

June 13 - 16, Basketball (F), 1:00pm - 3:30pm, June 12, $75.00

Heritage Tennis Camp (Incoming 1st-6th grade)

July 11 - 14, Tennis (C), 8:00am - 10:00am, July 10, $75.00

Heritage Tennis Camp (Incoming 7th-9th Grade)

July 11 - 14, Tennis (C), 10:00am - 12:00pm, July 10, $75.00

Heritage Freshman Football Camp

July 25 - 28, Football (M), 8:00am - 10:00am, July 24, $75.00

Walnut Grove Football Camp (Incoming 7th and 8th Graders)

July 25 - 28, Football (M), 8:00am - 10:00am, July 24, $75.00

Frank Seale (Heritage Bound) 7th & 8th Grade Football Camp

July 25 - 28, Football (M), 8:00am - 10:00am, July 24, $75.00

Heritage Summer Training

June 1 - July 28, Strength and Conditioning (C), 7:00am - 9:00am, August 1, $150.00